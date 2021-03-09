Government's Expenditure Per-Student On Education Increased: Delhi Economic Survey Report

The expenditure incurred by the Delhi government per student annually on education increased from ₹50,812 in 2016-17 to ₹78,082 in 2020-21, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, tabled the Economic Survey in the Delhi Assembly during the budget session.

The report said that there are 5,691 recognised schools in Delhi with an approximate enrolment of 44.76 lakh students. The Delhi government has 1,230 government and government-aided schools, which are 21.61 per cent of the total schools running in Delhi.

At the same time, the enrolment in government and government-aided schools was 37.18 per cent of the total enrolment of all schools in Delhi during 2019-20, reported NDTV.

The report noted that the total expenditure on education, including sports, arts and culture, increased from ₹6,555 crores in 2014-15 to ₹15,102 crores in 2020-21.

It also showed that the share of expenditure on education has increased from 21 per cent in 2014-15 to 23 per cent in 2020-21.

Under the Right to Education Act, 35,962 students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) category took admission in the private unaided schools on the basis of the online lottery in 2019-20, as compared to 32,455 EWS admissions in 2018-19, the report revealed.



It stated that approximately 7.95 lakh students benefitted in 2019-20 from the 'Happiness Curriculum' implemented in all government schools under the Department of Education (DoE). Further, to develop the reading habit among government school students, 4,513 classroom libraries have been set up in the primary section, and 7.34 lakh books have been purchased for school libraries.

