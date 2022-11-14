Punjab Bans Use & Display Of Firearms; Arms Licenses To Be Reviewed Over The Next Three Months

All section
Punjab,  14 Nov 2022

The decision, taken by the state Home department, which is led by CM Bhagwant Mann, aims at maintaining peace and law and order situation in the state that has witnessed several gang wars and shootout incidents in the past year.

The Punjab government on Sunday banned the use and display of firearms in public places and on social media, including the promotion of gun culture in media content, especially songs. After the opposition had pressured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led-Punjab government to take action against the rising number of shootout incidents in the state, this directive was issued by the state government.

The decision has been taken by the state Home department, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which aims to maintain peace, law and order in the state. In the past year, the state has witnessed several gang wars and shootout incidents, including the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gun Licenses To Be Reviewed

In a bid to leave no flaws in the implementation of the ban, the state government has also ordered a review of arms licenses within the next three months. Principal Secretary (Home) has issued letters to the Punjab Director General of Police, Police Commissioners, District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police instructing them to review existing arm licenses in the state. The directives also state that if any license has been issued to any anti-social elements, it must be cancelled instantly.

Additionally, it read that no new licenses should be issued in the coming three months, barring those cases where a license is genuinely required. In Punjab, arms licenses are generally issued for the protection of farmlands besides the usual reasons such as safeguarding life and property.

Surprise Visits To Curb Hate Speech

The directives have explicitly mentioned that the display of weapons in public gatherings, religious places, weddings, parties and others will call for an immediate penalty. Moreover, the government has acknowledged that glorifying the display of gun culture in songs has led to some insensitivity towards the issue of gun use and violence.

Hence, officers have been instructed to conduct special and surprise visits in the areas falling under their respective jurisdiction. Besides checking for the use and display of weapons, officers have been asked to "spare no one who is invoiced if hate speeches aimed at disrupting the peace and tranquillity", as per a report by The New Indian Express.

CM Mann had expressed his disapproval of singers who allegedly promote gun culture just weeks after Moose Wala was shot dead by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Furthermore, he mentioned that a trend has been established through such songs and further warned that such singers will be dealt with sternly.

Also Read: This Manipuri Man Single-Handedly Converted A Barren Land Into 300-Acre Forest Within 20 Years

