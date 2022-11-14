This Manipuri Man Single-Handedly Converted A Barren Land Into 300-Acre Forest Within 20 Years

Northeast India is endowed with a rich expanse of forest land and conserves a good population of endangered flora and fauna. It has been marked as one of the important biodiversity hotspots of the world. However, the Indian State of Forest Reports from recent years reflect a drastic decrease in the forest cover and Manipur was among the regions that suffered the highest loss with over 499 sq km of forest cover compromised.

With the increasing loss of forest land, a young man from Manipur decided to restore the northeast's greenery single-handedly by buying saplings out of his pocket and planting them in barren lands. His initiative started 20 years ago, and today, the barren land is a 300-acre forestland.

The continuous efforts of one man were able to reverse the impact of exploitative human activity on 300 acres, and by setting this example, he makes many others wonder about the impact collective action could bring to the country's environment.

20 Years Of Efforts

Moirangthem Loiya Ngamba from the Meitei community of Manipur began planting saplings in the Maru Langol hill range of Imphal valley in early 2002. A nature-lover since childhood, he was taken aback by the plight of the natural resources in the state as the years passed.

Talking about the drastic change in the green landscape, he said "I was appalled by the wide-scale deforestation of the previously thick vegetation that marked the Koubru hill ranges. I felt a strong urge to give back to mother nature which we humans as a whole have destroyed so much in modern times."

He then took off on a personal mission to restore the forests and started planting trees on the outskirts of Imphal town. During one of his hikes in the Maru Langol hills, he accidentally came across a barren land which lost its vegetation to jhum cultivation (shifting cultivation). Seeing the potential the land held, he decided to direct his time and dedication into reviving the cultivation of the barren lands.

The land fell under the state forest reserve region and any settlement would be considered illegal encroachment, but Loiya's actions were encouraged by the forest officials as they saw his interest in creating a green cover in the area.

Taking up responsibility for the forest, he named it "Punshilok Maru", which meant "a spring of life" in the Meitei language. The site served as his home for the next six years, where he resided in a humble hut he had constructed on his own. Over the years, he purchased saplings and planted a variety of trees: bamboo, oak, jackfruit and teak.

A report by the New Indian Express quoted him explaining that the plantation is done mostly ahead of the monsoon season and vegetative growth was always quick. As a result, 20 years into the one-man project, the 47-year-old has been able to transform the once barren 300 acres of land into a forest that houses a wide variety of plant species.

A Lifelong Mission

The state forest officials and society saw through the transformation and continued to offer support to Loiya. Officials have documented more than 100 species of plants, and around 25 varieties of bamboo species in the 300-acre forest, which now also has barking deers, porcupines and snakes. With the flora and fauna expanding in the region again, the society became devoted to preserving the Punshilok and tackling issues such as illegal hunting and wildfires. The majority of the wildfires used to spread as people selfishly wanted pieces of land for cultivation or other activities, according to the officials.

Acknowledging and addressing these concerns, Loiya established the Wild Life and Habitat Protection Society (WAHPS) and turned reforestation and its nurturing into "a lifelong mission". He also noted that "periodic illegal wildlife hunting for deer, mostly for sports" continues to be a problem faced in the forest regions. He is currently organising camps for volunteers to educate and involve them in protecting the forests from wildfire ahead of the dry season.

