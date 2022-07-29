Transphobic Incident! 22-Yr-Old Transman Jumps To Death From Hotel At Queer Party, Investigation Underway

In a recent tragic incident at Wakad, Pune, a 22-year-old transman died after jumping from the second floor of a hotel after escaping the bouncers who were beating him up. The incident occurred at The Bar Heist Hotel on Sunday (July 24), where the deceased transman Abhay Gondane and his friend Mannat Shaikh were attending the party.



The party was organised by the Mist LGBT Foundation- a city-based non-profit organisation that aims to empower the LGBTQIA community, reported The Quint. The complainant in the case, Shaikh, said she was held inside the bar, and the bouncers outside the bar gate beat up his friend.

What Was The Matter?

The agitation and violence inside the bar started when the bar owner asked Shaikh to dance on a table. According to Shaikh, the owner seemed to have a problem with transgender. But she did whatever he said to teach him a lesson while her friend Gondane interrupted and asked her to back off.

Suddenly, there was an uncontrollable situation, and the bouncer started hitting both of them. Gondane tried to escape the bouncers attacking him and jumped from the window.

Shaikh added, "I fell to the floor and went unconscious. It was very late until I came back to my mind and realised that Gondane was drenched in blood, lying on the floor. Nobody came to help for two hours, the police officials also confirmed after seeing the CCTV footage."

Accused Booked

The Wakad Police have registered cases under sections 304 (ii), 326, 323, 324, 334, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). So far, five people accused of instigating the incident have been arrested, including the hotel owner, Anurag Gole, manager Ganjana Namdev, bartender Robule Awwal, bouncer Ashutosh Sanjay Manmudale, and DJ Ganesh Prakash Daga.

Shaikh, who identifies as a transwoman, said, "Community members do not feel safe everywhere. That is why we go to parties organised by community members, thinking it will be a safe space for us. No one picked up the phone to call the cops or the ambulance. If that was done, today Gondane would have been with me."

The residents, out of agitation, asked, "When did the brawl start, and why did not anyone call the police at that very moment? It could have saved a life".

After five people had been arrested, the police continued the investigation to unfold the remaining case angles.

