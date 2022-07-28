Monkeypox: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines; Includes Three-Layered Mask, 21-Day Isolation

The viral zoonosis, Monkeypox, has spread globally, with over 18,000 cases reported, mainly in European countries. In a recent press meet, the Director-General of the WHO (World Health Organisation), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the outbreak of Monkeypox a 'Global Health Emergency' on Sunday after its spread in over 75 countries.



According to WHO, Monkeypox is transmitted to a human from animals with similar symptoms in smallpox patients. In India, four confirmed cases have been reported from Kerala and Delhi, with more than ten suspected cases in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

In light of the increasing cases, the central government has issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. For patients with Monkeypox, it has now become mandatory to wear a three-layered mask, undergo 21-day Isolation, follow hygienic practices, and keep the affected tissues of the body fully covered.

In Delhi, one confirmed case of Monkeypox has been reported so far, but 14 more people have been identified who have been in close contact with the patient. However, out of 14, only one has complained about body ache, which is also under speedy recovery.

Another suspected case of Monkeypox has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi, and the collected samples of the patient have been sent for investigation to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The health department officials said there is no need to panic as the situation is under close monitoring and control.

Given the recent developments, the centre has also mentioned that health staffers who have been exposed to the patients with Monkeypox or have been a primary contact need not be excluded from duty but should undergo regular check-ups to identify symptoms for 21 days. According to the guidelines, the patient should remain in Isolation until complete healing and recovery.

What Is Primary Contact?

As mentioned in the guidelines, any person who comes in close contact with an infected person through direct physical contact, face-to-face exposure, or contact with contaminated materials is identified as the primary contact.

A health official said, "District surveillance teams ask contacts to self-monitor their symptoms and stay in touch with them. Preferably, the contacts should isolate themselves in separate rooms, but they can also stay in the same room. They should ideally wear masks and follow hand hygiene and social distancing norms," NDTV reported.

Additionally, the primary contacts should not indulge in donating blood, organs, tissues, or cells as it can further spread the virus.

Vaccine For Monkeypox

In a step toward making an Indian vaccine to treat the monkeypox disease, the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, Pune, has isolated the monkeypox virus strain.

On Wednesday (July 27), a senior Health Ministry official said that an Expression of Interest (EOI) has been invited from private industry players, proposing to hand over the strain for developing an indigenous vaccine for the treatment of the disease.

