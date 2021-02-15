Trending

West Bengal: Protesting Para Teachers Continue Hunger Strike Demanding Equal Pay

The para teachers or contract teachers have been sitting on a demonstration outside Kolkata's Bikash Bhawan since December 8, last year.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   15 Feb 2021 5:56 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
West Bengal: Protesting Para Teachers Continue Hunger Strike Demanding Equal Pay

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Raising voice against the pay disparity, the para teachers in West Bengal have been staging a protest outside Kolkata's Bikash Bhawan since December 8, last year.

The protesting para teachers have warned the state government of continuing their hunger strike if their demands of equal pay on a par with regular teachers are not met.

The para teachers or contract teachers are recruited instead of regular full-time teachers in government schools, especially due to limited financial resources. However, such recruitment has always sparked debate over the temporary arrangement, remuneration and hiring conditions.

"We are continuing hunger strike for the past eight days. The protest has completed 58 days but we have not got any assurance from the State Government. The para teachers had also marched to the state secretariat with the demand," Amol Roy, Hindustan Times quoted a para teacher.

"Since elections are right at the corner, we have been given assurances by the government. But all went in vain. Despite working the same as regular teachers, para teachers do not get the benefits and salaries they should," said another para teacher Mohammad Osman.

Several reports have highlighted that the state government did not take any cognisance of the protest and no positive response to economic demands was received.

Earlier, the state education department had increased the salary of para teachers at primary level from ₹5,954 to ₹10,000 a month. Meanwhile, the monthly salary of para teachers at the higher secondary level was raised from ₹8,500 to ₹13,000.

Also Read: Odisha: Doctor Sets Up 'One Rupee' Clinic To Treat Underprivileged People In Sambalpur

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian