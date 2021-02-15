Uplifting

Odisha: Doctor Sets Up 'One Rupee' Clinic To Treat Underprivileged People In Sambalpur

Shankar Ramchandani who is an assistant professor in the department of medicine at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, has opened the clinic in the town where patients can avail medical treatment at just one rupee.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   15 Feb 2021 3:40 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: The New Indian Express

With an aim to serve humanity and ensure timely medical attention to the underprivileged, a doctor in Odisha's Sambalpur district has opened a "One Rupee" clinic.

According to NDTV, Shankar Ramchandani who is an assistant professor in the department of medicine at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, has opened the clinic in the town where patients can avail medical treatment at just one rupee.

On being asked what prompted him to take up the initiative, he said, "I am a doctor and not of the classes."

He shared that the clinic was part of his desire to provide free treatment to the poor and the underprivileged beyond the duty hour but was unable to do it because of procedural aspects.

"I joined VIMSAR as a senior resident and senior residents are not allowed to do private practice. Hence, I could not start the ''One-Rupee'' clinic. But I was promoted as assistant professor recently and as an assistant professor, I am allowed to do private practice after my duty hours and hence, I have started the clinic in a rented house now," said the 38-year-old doctor.

The clinic, which has been set up at the Kachha Market area in Burla town remain open from 7 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 6 PM to 7 PM in the evening. It has been set up to serve the poor, underprivileged, elderly persons, physically challenged people and the people who do not have access to proper medical care.

"I charge one rupee from the poor and underprivileged people as I don't want them to feel that they are availing the service free of cost. They should also think that they have paid some money for their treatment," he added.

