Odisha: Doctor Sets Up 'One Rupee' Clinic To Treat Underprivileged People In Sambalpur

With an aim to serve humanity and ensure timely medical attention to the underprivileged, a doctor in Odisha's Sambalpur district has opened a "One Rupee" clinic.

According to NDTV, Shankar Ramchandani who is an assistant professor in the department of medicine at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, has opened the clinic in the town where patients can avail medical treatment at just one rupee.

On being asked what prompted him to take up the initiative, he said, "I am a doctor and not of the classes."

A young doctor with a compassionate heart!

Proud to acknowledge that Dr Shankar Ramchandani belongs to my Home State, started an unique health Clinic for poor people only @Rs1 ! pic.twitter.com/vRXQBcfZea — Sweta_Entomon 🇮🇳 #StaySafe #😷 (@sp_dash68) February 13, 2021

He shared that the clinic was part of his desire to provide free treatment to the poor and the underprivileged beyond the duty hour but was unable to do it because of procedural aspects.



"I joined VIMSAR as a senior resident and senior residents are not allowed to do private practice. Hence, I could not start the ''One-Rupee'' clinic. But I was promoted as assistant professor recently and as an assistant professor, I am allowed to do private practice after my duty hours and hence, I have started the clinic in a rented house now," said the 38-year-old doctor.

The clinic, which has been set up at the Kachha Market area in Burla town remain open from 7 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 6 PM to 7 PM in the evening. It has been set up to serve the poor, underprivileged, elderly persons, physically challenged people and the people who do not have access to proper medical care.

"I charge one rupee from the poor and underprivileged people as I don't want them to feel that they are availing the service free of cost. They should also think that they have paid some money for their treatment," he added.

Also Read: After Losing Friend, Deputy Tehsildar Starts Campaign To Educate Public About Ill-Effects Tobacco Consumption