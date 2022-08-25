All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Prophet Remark Row: Protest Leaves Telangana BJP Speechless, Shops & Schools Shut In Shalibanda

Image Credit: Twitter/ Mister.J, Om Singh

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Prophet Remark Row: Protest Leaves Telangana BJP Speechless, Shops & Schools Shut In Shalibanda

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Telangana,  25 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The AIMIM chief also mentioned that the suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh should be sent to the custody of the police, and his voice samples should be collected and delivered to Forensic Science Laboratory for a solid legal case.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The security was beefed up in many parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a heavy protest erupted over remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. The shops and petrol pumps in areas like Lal Darwaza, Asha talkies, Madina, and Moghulpura were closed. At the same time, the demonstration affected school operations in Shalibanda and the Old City of Hyderabad.

The police had to take out a flag march at Shalibanda of Hyderabad to maintain peace and control the law and order situation. Early morning protest near Char Minar was also seen after Singh made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The Muslim communities claimed that his remark had hurt the sentiments and that strict action against the politician should be taken immediately.

'Cops Barged Into Protestors Home'

The chief of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, took to Twitter and claimed that after his talks with the DCP South, over 90 protestors were released from Asha Talkies and Shalibanda. He alleged that the Hyderabad cops used disproportionate force and barged into protestors' homes at midnight.

In a Tweet, Owaisi said, "The youth were released from Kanchanbagh PS at 1:30 AM. In one case, police used disproportionate force & barged into a home & detained five youths. This isn't acceptable. This situation directly results from Raja Singh's hate speech, and he must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace."

The AIMIM chief also mentioned that the suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh should be sent to the custody of the police, and his voice samples should be collected and delivered to Forensic Science Laboratory for a solid legal case.

T. Raja Singh Lands In Trouble

After a strong protest across the city of Hyderabad, the Muslim organisations registered more cases against Singh at several police stations, including Malakpet, Mangalhat, Debeerpura, and Jeedimetla, reported News18.

The suspended BJP MLA has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295 (defiling a place of worship), 153a (promoting enmity), and 505 (public mischief).

Raja Singh's remarks over Prophet Muhammad triggered tension across Hyderabad. However, the police claimed that the situation was under control and that peace was being restored. Many Muslim organisations and AIMIM legislators have started coming forward to express their disappointment and strong objection to the remarks on Prophet.

Also Read: Prophet Remark Row: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest, Suspended From Party

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Raja Singh 
Hyderabad 
Prophet Row 

Must Reads

Record More Than 130 Indian-Americans At Crucial Positions In US President Biden's Administration
Minor Girl Can Marry Without Parental Consent Under Muslim Law, Rules Delhi HC 
Indian Media Outlets Share 2019 Photo As Recent Blast In Kabul
Indian Football Team Was Forced To Play Barefoot At 1948 Olympics Because Nehru Didn't Provide Any Shoes? No, Viral Claim Is False
Similar Posts
Record More Than 130 Indian-Americans At Crucial Positions In US President Bidens Administration
Trending

Record More Than 130 Indian-Americans At Crucial Positions In US President Biden's Administration

The Logical Indian Crew
Minor Girl Can Marry Without Parental Consent Under Muslim Law, Rules Delhi HC 
Trending

Minor Girl Can Marry Without Parental Consent Under Muslim Law, Rules Delhi HC 

The Logical Indian Crew
Parliament Panel Summons Twitter, IRCTC Over Issues Of Citizens Data Privacy, Security
Trending

Parliament Panel Summons Twitter, IRCTC Over Issues Of Citizens' Data Privacy, Security

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan Floods: More Than 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed In Flood-Hit Areas
Trending

Rajasthan Floods: More Than 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed In Flood-Hit Areas

The Logical Indian Crew
Two Oligarchs Monopolise Indias Media: Delhi Union Of Journalist In View Of NDTVs Future
Trending

Two Oligarchs Monopolise India's Media: Delhi Union Of Journalist In View Of NDTV's Future

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X