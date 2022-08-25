Prophet Remark Row: Protest Leaves Telangana BJP Speechless, Shops & Schools Shut In Shalibanda

The security was beefed up in many parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a heavy protest erupted over remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. The shops and petrol pumps in areas like Lal Darwaza, Asha talkies, Madina, and Moghulpura were closed. At the same time, the demonstration affected school operations in Shalibanda and the Old City of Hyderabad.



The police had to take out a flag march at Shalibanda of Hyderabad to maintain peace and control the law and order situation. Early morning protest near Char Minar was also seen after Singh made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The Muslim communities claimed that his remark had hurt the sentiments and that strict action against the politician should be taken immediately.

'Cops Barged Into Protestors Home'

The chief of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, took to Twitter and claimed that after his talks with the DCP South, over 90 protestors were released from Asha Talkies and Shalibanda. He alleged that the Hyderabad cops used disproportionate force and barged into protestors' homes at midnight.

In a Tweet, Owaisi said, "The youth were released from Kanchanbagh PS at 1:30 AM. In one case, police used disproportionate force & barged into a home & detained five youths. This isn't acceptable. This situation directly results from Raja Singh's hate speech, and he must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace."

The AIMIM chief also mentioned that the suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh should be sent to the custody of the police, and his voice samples should be collected and delivered to Forensic Science Laboratory for a solid legal case.

T. Raja Singh Lands In Trouble

After a strong protest across the city of Hyderabad, the Muslim organisations registered more cases against Singh at several police stations, including Malakpet, Mangalhat, Debeerpura, and Jeedimetla, reported News18.

The suspended BJP MLA has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295 (defiling a place of worship), 153a (promoting enmity), and 505 (public mischief).

Raja Singh's remarks over Prophet Muhammad triggered tension across Hyderabad. However, the police claimed that the situation was under control and that peace was being restored. Many Muslim organisations and AIMIM legislators have started coming forward to express their disappointment and strong objection to the remarks on Prophet.

