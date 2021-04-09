Trending

Project RE-HAB: Bees Help Reduce Elephant-Human Conflict In Karnataka

As part of the project, boxes filled with bees were placed in four locations on the periphery of Nagarhole National Park in the Kodagu district, where several incidents of elephant attacks on humans have been reported.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   9 April 2021 10:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-09T16:18:30+05:30
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Project RE-HAB: Bees Help Reduce Elephant-Human Conflict In Karnataka

Image Credit: India Today

The Karnataka government's project Reducing Elephant Human Attacks using Bees (RE-HAB), which was launched last month, has significantly reduced the elephant-human conflict.

This project is being implemented by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC). As part of the project, boxes filled with bees were placed in four locations on the periphery of Nagarhole National Park in the Kodagu district, where several incidents of elephant attacks on humans have been reported.

The bees act as a barrier to prevent elephants from entering areas of human settlement.

Project RE-HAB is an effective way of restricting elephants from entering the villages because elephants are naturally afraid of bees as they might sting the elephants in their eyes and inner trunk. Furthermore, the buzzing of the bees in certain frequencies also make the elephants irritable and subsequently drive them away.

"It is a unique, cost-effective way of preventing elephant-human conflicts without causing any harm to the animals and the humans," said Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman of KVIC.

The night vision cameras installed at these locations show evidence of the success of the project. The bee boxes not only reduced the movement of elephants at the respective points but also recorded amazing footage of the elephants' behaviour on seeing the boxes. A number of elephants were seen backing off from the points where the bee boxes have been installed, reported India Today.

This project proved to be highly effective and was praised by several ministers. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that project RE-HAB would soon be implemented in certain areas of states West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Since 2015, approximately 2,400 people have been killed in elephant attacks, and huge damage to property and crops have been recorded. Various state governments had taken several preventive measures like digging up trenches, electric fencing, spiked pillars etc., but nothing came off as effective and harmless as project RE-HAB.

Also Read: Overburdened By Workload': Doctors Submit Memorandum To Medical College Dean In Surat Amid COVID Spike

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian