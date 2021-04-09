'Overburdened By Workload': Doctors Submit Memorandum To Medical College Dean In Surat Amid COVID Spike

More than hundreds of resident doctors of New Civil Hospital on Thursday, April 8, submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Government Medical College saying that they are "over-burdened" by the workload of treating COVID and non-COVID patients.

There was a massive spike in the number of COVID patients undergoing treatment at Surat New Civil Hospital new building and after the authorities had started shifting some of the patients to different wards of old NCH.

More than 400 resident doctors, on Thursday, handed the memorandum to the dean of Government medical college Dr. Ritambara Mehta, reported The Indian Express.

The doctors, under the banner of 'Junior Doctors Association' demanded that more importance to be given to COVID patients.

Junior Doctors Association President Dr. Jignesh Patel said, "We have also demanded hike in the stipend. We are not demanding 100 per cent hike, we have demanded 40 -50 per cent hike. The incentive of Rs 25,000 announced by the state government, last year is still pending it . With large number of patients coming to NCH, the beds have been increased but the strength of doctors, nurses and servants are same, so the staff should be increased. Our duties in the pandemic time should be included in the completion of bond, as the pandemic has affected our academics, our family lives and the doctors are doing services since pandemic started."

On Thursday afternoon, the Association leaders held a meeting with Dean Dr Ritambara Mehta, NCH superintendent Dr. Raghini Verma and Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik.

The non-COVID OPDs remained close for couple of hours at NCH, and patients had to wait for the doctors, as they were occupied with the meeting.

NCH Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik said, "In the meeting it was decided that the work of non covid will be reduced and only emergency services and ICU will be continued while regular non covid OPD will be stopped at NCH. However other demands has been forwarded to the state government."



