Ventilators Given Under PM-CARES Fund Faulty, Defective: Rajasthan Tells Centre

The Rajasthan government has written to the central government after receiving multiple complaints about "faulty" and "defective" ventilators that were given to various districts and medical colleges under the PM-Cares, or Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund, reported Scroll.in.

A letter was sent to the Union health ministry after receiving feedback from medical colleges across Rajasthan.

Lakhan Poswal, Principal of Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College in Udaipur, said that they had received 85 ventilators under the PM-Cares fund, which were found to be defective and faulty.

"Our anesthetists and intensive care doctors don't have confidence in PM Cares ventilators at all," Poswal said. "The ventilators run for 1-2 hours and then they stopped working." he added.

Similar complaints were also raised from other medical colleges across several districts in Rajasthan.

"When we put someone on a ventilator, it is important to have a sustained pressure, as it becomes the difference between life and death," Galriya told Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

SS Rathore, principal of the Sardar Patel Medical College and Prince Bijay Singh Memorial Hospital in Bikaner said that they faced the problem of pressure drop in ventilators.

Galriya said that the state health department officials had informed the central government and the country's COVID task force chief VK Paul, about the problem in December.

The ventilators were upgraded after the Centre's representatives discussed with the manufacturers. The problem, however, continued to persist.



Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that CM Gehlot had informed the Centre about the matter.

"Centre sent us 1,000 ventilators, we installed them but they stopped working within two to two-and-a-half hours," Sharma said. "There is no politics in it, we are telling them about a defect."

