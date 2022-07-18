All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Presidential Elections 2022: Polling Begins To Elect Indias 15th President As MLAs & MPs Cast Votes

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Yashwant Sinha, Kapil, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Presidential Elections 2022: Polling Begins To Elect India's 15th President As MLAs & MPs Cast Votes

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  18 July 2022 6:20 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-18T12:51:14+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, the polling to elect the 15th President of India began at 10 am on Monday at the State Legislative Assemblies and the Parliament House. The counting of votes and the new president's oath-taking ceremony will occur on July 21 and 25, respectively.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, the polling to elect the new president began at 10 am on Monday. This time, around 4,800 Member of State Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Member of Parliament (MPs) will cast their votes to elect the 15th President of India. The counting of votes and the new president's oath-taking ceremony will occur on July 21 and 25, respectively.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu has a clear dominant edge after being backed up by the BJP, BSP, JD(S), AIADMK, and YSRCP. In contrast, the joint-opposition candidate for the presidential election, Yashwant Sinha, backed up by the INC, NCP, TMC, and AAP, is expected to have a tough run.

According to the NDAs supporting MLAs and MPs, Draupadi Murmu is likely to receive nearly 60-70 per cent of the total vote, and Yashwant Sinha is expected to receive 30-40 per cent of voting in favour.

As figures suggest, if Draupadi Murmu is elected as the 15th President of India, she will become the first woman to hold the country's top constitutional post from the tribal community. The picture of the polling result will become clear on July 21 after the counting of votes.

In this presidential election, the Indian National Congress (INC), with the support of other regional parties, made a joint-opposition camp. Before naming Sinha, the camp approached NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Former Governor of Bengal, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, and leader of Nation Conference, Farooq Abdullah. After days of brainstorming and rejection from candidates, the camp approached and finalised Sinha with his approval to be the face of presidential elections representing the joint-opposition camp, reported Indian Express.

Polling In 'Presidential Elections 2022'

In the early hours, many prominent political leaders have shown up in the state legislative assemblies and parliament house to cast their votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the parliament at around 10: 30 am to mark his vote.

In several states, CMs including Eknath Shinde, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was also seen in their respective state assemblies casting their vote.

In the 2017 presidential elections, Ram Nath Kovind was the NDA's presidential candidate who successfully won the elections after defeating joint-opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Out of a total 10,69,358 vote value, Kovind polled over 7 lakh votes, and Kumar bagged nearly 3 lakh votes.

Also Read: Indian Govt Calls For All-Party Meeting Over Sri Lanka Crisis; Sitharaman, Jaishankar Set To Brief

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Presidential Elections 2022 
Draupadi Murmu 
Yashwant Sinha 
President of India 

Must Reads

Tamil Nadu: Violence Erupts After 17-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide; Buses Torched, Several Injured
Presidential Elections 2022: Polling Begins To Elect India's 15th President As MLAs & MPs Cast Votes
Indian Govt Calls For All-Party Meeting Over Sri Lanka Crisis; Sitharaman, Jaishankar Set To Brief
22-Yr-Old Horseman Dies In Kashmir While Try To Save Amarnath Pilgrim From Falling Off A Cliff
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X