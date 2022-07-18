All section
Indian Govt Calls For All-Party Meeting Over Sri Lanka Crisis; Sitharaman, Jaishankar Set To Brief

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash and Wikipedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Govt Calls For All-Party Meeting Over Sri Lanka Crisis; Sitharaman, Jaishankar Set To Brief

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  18 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The protest movement in Sri Lanka reached its 100th day on July 17, having forced one president from office and now targetting his successor as the country's economic turmoil continues.

The central government has decided to call for an all-party meeting next week in order to discuss the ongoing Sri Lanka crisis. Pralhad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, stated that the meeting – to be held on July 19 – would be conducted under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs ES Jaishankar.

India Following Sri Lanka Crisis Closely

"The Government has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and FM Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka, to be held on Tuesday (July 19)," Joshi was quoted as saying by news outlet News18.

Tamil Nadu-based AIADMK and DMK – during an all-party conference informed ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament – called for India to intervene in the crisis situation of their neighbouring country. Both AIADMK and DMK had raised the Sri Lankan problem, particularly the current condition of the country's Tamil population.

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai had stated that India should intervene immediately to solve the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, DMK's TR Baalu also called for India's intervention in addressing the island country's turmoil.

Sri Lankans Continue Protest!

The protest movement in Sri Lanka reached its 100th day on July 17, having forced one president from office and now targetting his successor as the country's economic turmoil continues.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled the country shortly before protesters invaded his official residence last weekend and resigned from the presidency last Thursday. Rajapaksa's mismanagement is hugely blamed for Sri Lanka's financial crisis, which has forced nearly 22 million of its citizens to endure shortages of fuel, medicines and food since late last year.

The campaign to unseat Rajapaksa, mainly organised via posts on Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, drew hundreds and thoughts of people from across the country's often unbridgeable ethnic divides.

Meanwhile, India has been the principal source of foreign assistance to Sri Lanka since the start of 2022. The PM Modi-led government has also assured the island nation it will back the country's stability, democracy, and economic recovery.

The island nation off the tip of southeast India needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

Also Read: Singapore Open 2022: India's PV Sindhu Beats Saena Kawakami To Reach Landmark Final

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Gotabaya Rajapaksa 
Sri Lanka Crisis 
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis 

