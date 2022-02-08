All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Praveen Kumar Sobti, Asian Games Gold Medallist & Mahabharat Actor, Passes Away At 74

Image Credit: Wikimedia and Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Praveen Kumar Sobti, Asian Games Gold Medallist & 'Mahabharat' Actor, Passes Away At 74

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  8 Feb 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Praveen Kumar Sobti represented India across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Former Indian sports star and actor Praveen Kumar Sobti has passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday (February 8). Hailing from Punjab, Sobti became a common household name after taking up the role of Bheem in the mythological series Mahabharat and was widely renowned for his colossal build. Besides showcasing his acting skills, Sobti was also a sportsman and a top athlete in the disc and hammer throw. The late 74-year-old was also a medalist at the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even took part in the Olympics.

Praveen Kumar Sobti The Athlete!

Praveen Kumar Sobti was a Deputy Commandant in BSF and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games, including the Asian games held in Hong Kong, where he bagged a gold medal as well.

Furthermore, he also represented India twice in the Olympics and had earned enormous popularity in athletics during the 1960s and 70s.

After entering show business, Sobti worked in nearly 30 films before meeting BR Chopra, who was the one that offered him a role in Mahabharat. On the back of this show, many Indians remember him more as Bhima than by his real name.

Sobti's Political & Movie Career

In 2013, the late icon joined politics and contested unsuccessfully from Wazirpur in Delhi on the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) ticket. As a result, he left the AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His last movie release was back in 2013 named 'Mahabharat Aur Barbarik', where the late star was again seen playing the character of Bhima, reported News18.

Sobti's other notable role was Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic movie Shahenshah. Some of his other top movies also include Michael Madana Kamarajan, Yudh, Zabardast, Loha, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Khudgarz, Singhasan, Ilaaka and Mohabbat Ke Dushman.

Also Read: Two Held With 'Lethal Weapons' In Karnataka's Udupi Near Students' Protest Site Over Hijab Ban

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Asian games 
Mahabharata 
Actor 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X