Praveen Kumar Sobti, Asian Games Gold Medallist & 'Mahabharat' Actor, Passes Away At 74

Former Indian sports star and actor Praveen Kumar Sobti has passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday (February 8). Hailing from Punjab, Sobti became a common household name after taking up the role of Bheem in the mythological series Mahabharat and was widely renowned for his colossal build. Besides showcasing his acting skills, Sobti was also a sportsman and a top athlete in the disc and hammer throw. The late 74-year-old was also a medalist at the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even took part in the Olympics.

Praveen Kumar Sobti The Athlete!

Praveen Kumar Sobti was a Deputy Commandant in BSF and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games, including the Asian games held in Hong Kong, where he bagged a gold medal as well.

Furthermore, he also represented India twice in the Olympics and had earned enormous popularity in athletics during the 1960s and 70s.

After entering show business, Sobti worked in nearly 30 films before meeting BR Chopra, who was the one that offered him a role in Mahabharat. On the back of this show, many Indians remember him more as Bhima than by his real name.

Sobti's Political & Movie Career

In 2013, the late icon joined politics and contested unsuccessfully from Wazirpur in Delhi on the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) ticket. As a result, he left the AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His last movie release was back in 2013 named 'Mahabharat Aur Barbarik', where the late star was again seen playing the character of Bhima, reported News18.

Sobti's other notable role was Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic movie Shahenshah. Some of his other top movies also include Michael Madana Kamarajan, Yudh, Zabardast, Loha, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Khudgarz, Singhasan, Ilaaka and Mohabbat Ke Dushman.

