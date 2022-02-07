All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Two Held With Lethal Weapons In Karnatakas Udupi Near Students Protest Site Over Hijab Ban

Image Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Two Held With 'Lethal Weapons' In Karnataka's Udupi Near Students' Protest Site Over Hijab Ban

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  7 Feb 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that only the uniform that the school administration decided can be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Two individuals were arrested on Monday (February 7) for reported carrying 'lethal weapons' near Government PU College in Kundapur under Udupi district, where numerous students are currently protesting against disallowing hijab in educational institutions.

As per the police officers, out of five men who were carrying weapons, three somehow managed to flee from the spot. Furthermore, a case has also been registered at the Kundapur police station regarding the matter.

"Two people have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They are from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," Additional SP ST Siddalingappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajjab and Haji Abdul Majid, who hail from Gangolli, a village near Kundapur. The protests have been ongoing regarding the alleged denial of entry to students wearing hijabs to a college in the Kundapur area of Udupi on February 4.

Political Row Over Hijab Controversy

Furthermore, the protests have also managed to trigger a political row with the BJP and Congress attacking each other over the matter, with Rahul Gandhi alleging the saffron party of "robbing the future of the daughters of India".

The BJP also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's tweet by accusing him of "communalising education".

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that only the uniform that the school administration decided can be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that students should "neither wear the hijab nor saffron scarves" while attending classes.

Also Read: Instagram Will Now Help You To 'Take A Break', Limits & Reminders In-Store

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Hijab 
Karnataka Hijab 
Protest 
Students 
Ban 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X