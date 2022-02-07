Two Held With 'Lethal Weapons' In Karnataka's Udupi Near Students' Protest Site Over Hijab Ban

Two individuals were arrested on Monday (February 7) for reported carrying 'lethal weapons' near Government PU College in Kundapur under Udupi district, where numerous students are currently protesting against disallowing hijab in educational institutions.

As per the police officers, out of five men who were carrying weapons, three somehow managed to flee from the spot. Furthermore, a case has also been registered at the Kundapur police station regarding the matter.

"Two people have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They are from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," Additional SP ST Siddalingappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajjab and Haji Abdul Majid, who hail from Gangolli, a village near Kundapur. The protests have been ongoing regarding the alleged denial of entry to students wearing hijabs to a college in the Kundapur area of Udupi on February 4.

Political Row Over Hijab Controversy

Furthermore, the protests have also managed to trigger a political row with the BJP and Congress attacking each other over the matter, with Rahul Gandhi alleging the saffron party of "robbing the future of the daughters of India".

The BJP also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's tweet by accusing him of "communalising education".

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that only the uniform that the school administration decided can be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that students should "neither wear the hijab nor saffron scarves" while attending classes.

