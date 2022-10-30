19-Year-Old Prajwal Pandey Gets Place In UK PM's Core Committee: Know About Him

The Indian-origin politician, Rishi Sunak, who won the Tory leadership race, took charge as the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) on October 25 after Liz Truss had to step down within months of acquiring the highest office.

While Indians are elated after Sunak became the PM of the UK, the residents of Sindri, Jharkhand, are extra happy to find one of their sons in Sunak's 30-member core committee. According to reports, a 19-year-old boy, Prajwal Pandey, has been chosen as a core committee member of British PM Sunak's campaign team.

Prajwal's Entry Into UK Politics

Prajwal has connections to Sindri town in Jharkhand, where he was brought up and completed early education. For the last ten years, he has been living in the UK and joined the team of Tories in 2019 in the UK and was invited to join Sunak's campaign team earlier this year.

He joined the Youth Parliament of the UK at 16 with exceptional votes and addressed the parliament. Since he joined Sunak's campaign team, he has worked in the communications and outreach division.

He also worked with several senior policymakers and advisors to Sunak and was in regular touch with ministers and members of parliament in the UK.

Rajesh Pandey, his father, a software engineer in Britain, said that his son highlighted the UK's income, education, foreign policies and future tax while working in Sunak's team, Times Now reported. The villagers in Sindri are delighted to find Prajwal's success at such a young age.

Know More About Prajwal

He attended the King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford, Essex, to complete his education. He has been an excellent learner since childhood, especially in Math and Economics.

In 2019, he was elected as the vice-chairman of Chelmsford Youth Strategy Group. Later in 2020, he was appointed co-chairman of the Essex Climate Action Commission.

During his tenure at Essex Climate Action Commission, he worked with several leaders and prominent personalities to form climate policy.

The villagers claim that each individual in his family has been a passionate learner, with Prajwal being no exception. Prajwal's mother, Manisha, is a teacher, and his sister is pursuing MBBS at Cambridge University.

