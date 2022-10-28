All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet

Image Credit: Asianet News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Kerala,  28 Oct 2022 9:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Many children don’t attend primary or secondary education in India to earn a livelihood. But this is not the case with a class 12 student from Kerala, as this student sells peanuts after school to make ends meet.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Indian parents are always on the lookout for quality education for their children. However, some find it expensive due to their financial positions. As many as 78 lakh children in India are forced to earn a livelihood, of which many don't attend school due to the burden of responsibilities.

But this is not the case with a class 12 student from Kerala who works with determination to ensure that her dreams are not compromised due to financial constraints. Vinisha, from Cherthala, Kerala, sells peanuts outside her school when she finishes her classes, reported Asia Net News.

Just after school hours, she takes out the peanuts stall and sells the same until 8 pm to make ends meet and afford quality education. She started working when her family came into debt after her sister's wedding. She comes from a family of a labourer (father) and a peanut seller (mother).

Another reason for Vinisha to start selling peanuts was her mother. She realised that her feet used to pain from standing long hours with the peanut stall. For four years, she has been helping her parents and making financial arrangements for her education.

Story Of Determination & Hard Work

She starts selling the peanuts at 4:30 pm and finishes by 8 pm. Her entire day is spent attending school and selling peanuts. After the whole day, she returns home and studies at night. In a video posted by Asianet, she explains the challenges she faces while selling the items to customers.

She urged all the students to be independent and earn a livelihood. Her story is of pure determination, which shows that nothing is impossible if a person is passionate about achieving goals.

Also Read: Strengthening Safety! Indian Railways To Conduct Month-Long Drive To Prevent Train Derailments

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Kerala 
Student Sells Peanuts 
Uplifting Story 

Must Reads

Haryana Police Identifies Nearly 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused For Cybercrimes, Maximum In Gurugram
Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet
Working Hand In Hand For Change: Solving Garbage Problems In Towns
India Inches Towards Self- Reliance As Khadi Industries Expand On National & Global Front
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X