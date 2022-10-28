Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet

Indian parents are always on the lookout for quality education for their children. However, some find it expensive due to their financial positions. As many as 78 lakh children in India are forced to earn a livelihood, of which many don't attend school due to the burden of responsibilities.

But this is not the case with a class 12 student from Kerala who works with determination to ensure that her dreams are not compromised due to financial constraints. Vinisha, from Cherthala, Kerala, sells peanuts outside her school when she finishes her classes, reported Asia Net News.

Just after school hours, she takes out the peanuts stall and sells the same until 8 pm to make ends meet and afford quality education. She started working when her family came into debt after her sister's wedding. She comes from a family of a labourer (father) and a peanut seller (mother).

Another reason for Vinisha to start selling peanuts was her mother. She realised that her feet used to pain from standing long hours with the peanut stall. For four years, she has been helping her parents and making financial arrangements for her education.

Story Of Determination & Hard Work

She starts selling the peanuts at 4:30 pm and finishes by 8 pm. Her entire day is spent attending school and selling peanuts. After the whole day, she returns home and studies at night. In a video posted by Asianet, she explains the challenges she faces while selling the items to customers.

She urged all the students to be independent and earn a livelihood. Her story is of pure determination, which shows that nothing is impossible if a person is passionate about achieving goals.

