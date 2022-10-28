Strengthening Safety! Indian Railways To Conduct Month-Long Drive To Prevent Train Derailments

Recently, the number of train derailments and accidents due to mechanical failure has increased. According to a report by Statista, as many as 21 train accidents occurred during the financial year 2021-22.

Considering the incidents, the Indian Railways has now launched a month-long mega safety drive from October 28 across the country. The effort is to ensure passenger safety and security by eliminating gaps in the maintenance of fixed assets, rolling stock, and locomotives.

According to officials, the Indian Railways aims to achieve zero accident rates through this campaign by making safety a foremost priority. The national transporter has considered several incidents before launching the safety drive- rail line breakdown, brake failure, and mechanical issues in locomotives.

Railways Plan Of Action

It has directed the Zonal Railways to launch the drive and ensure that extant procedures are followed. The Zonal Railways have also been directed to ensure that headquarters officers conduct regular inspections. All the corrective actions for the identified deficiencies should be taken at immediate notice.

Under this drive, at least one officer from railway headquarters must be on inspection daily. Additional divisional railway managers will also inspect all sections of the divisions. The Indian Railways has also directed the Zonal Railways to conduct regular patrolling of all rail tracks, and the same should be carried out daily, reported Livemint.

This time, the railways don't want any failure in its employees' operational practices to strengthen passengers' safety. The station, operating, gate, and maintenance staff are advised to be vigilant during their duty hours.

Despite the increasing number of mechanical failures and train derailments, the railways' police have always been on their feet to serve the passengers in the best possible way. In a recent incident, a railway police officer helped a 29-year-old pregnant woman to deliver at Arrakonam railway station. Similar humanitarian efforts by the railway police are very frequent.

