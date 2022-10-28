QS World University Rankings: Jadavpur University Gets Global Recognition For Promoting Sustainability

The Jadavpur University (JU), situated in Kolkata, West Bengal, has earned a special recognition that takes it to the global stage. It has become the only state-run university in India to feature in QS Sustainability World Ranking, released on Wednesday (October 28).

According to the ranking list, a total of 700 institutions have been featured worldwide, of which 15 are from India. A JU spokesperson mentioned that the ranking is based on the university's performance in taking social and environmental impact projects.

At the eighth overall position from India, the university has done tremendous work in sustainable education, research, and development. The year-long efforts of the university towards promoting sustainability have now been recognised on a global stage.

Apart from JU, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the top institute from India in the QS Sustainability World Rankings, and Jawaharlal Nehru University is the top university from India.

About QS Sustainability World Ranking

The QS World University Rankings is the top international ranking measuring the performance and popularity of educational institutions worldwide. The sustainability ranking is the first edition by QS.

According to the official release, QS has considered several measures and parameters before ranking the institutions worldwide. It features various indicators to measure an institution's ability to tackle social, environmental, and governance challenges.

According to officials, the indicators are split into social impact measures, including knowledge exchange, equality, employability, educational impact and opportunities.

Sustainable Development Hub

The JU has done exceptionally well in all the parameters to achieve the milestone and become the sustainable development hub. While commenting on the global recognition, the university's Vice-Chancellor, Suranjan Das, said, "It is a matter of pride for us. JU had figured at the top among the leading universities in the country in several rankings in the past years." Careers360 reported.

He added, "I dedicate this ranking to our faculty, researchers, students, and staff. Despite being a state university and not getting much central help, our stakeholders are working in pursuit of excellence. We have to strive for more success."

Globally, the institutes and universities in the United States have dominated the ranking list with as many as 135 ranked universities (over 19 per cent of the total). The United Kingdom is ranked second with its 67 universities on the list. Some other countries like Germany, China, and Australia have also done commendable work toward promoting sustainability in educational institutions.

