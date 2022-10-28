All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
QS World University Rankings: Jadavpur University Gets Global Recognition For Promoting Sustainability

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

QS World University Rankings: Jadavpur University Gets Global Recognition For Promoting Sustainability

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

West Bengal,  28 Oct 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Jadavpur University has become the only state-run university in India to get featured in the QS Sustainability World Ranking 2023. The ranking is based on its environmental and social impacts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jadavpur University (JU), situated in Kolkata, West Bengal, has earned a special recognition that takes it to the global stage. It has become the only state-run university in India to feature in QS Sustainability World Ranking, released on Wednesday (October 28).

According to the ranking list, a total of 700 institutions have been featured worldwide, of which 15 are from India. A JU spokesperson mentioned that the ranking is based on the university's performance in taking social and environmental impact projects.

At the eighth overall position from India, the university has done tremendous work in sustainable education, research, and development. The year-long efforts of the university towards promoting sustainability have now been recognised on a global stage.

Apart from JU, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the top institute from India in the QS Sustainability World Rankings, and Jawaharlal Nehru University is the top university from India.

About QS Sustainability World Ranking

The QS World University Rankings is the top international ranking measuring the performance and popularity of educational institutions worldwide. The sustainability ranking is the first edition by QS.

According to the official release, QS has considered several measures and parameters before ranking the institutions worldwide. It features various indicators to measure an institution's ability to tackle social, environmental, and governance challenges.

According to officials, the indicators are split into social impact measures, including knowledge exchange, equality, employability, educational impact and opportunities.

Sustainable Development Hub

The JU has done exceptionally well in all the parameters to achieve the milestone and become the sustainable development hub. While commenting on the global recognition, the university's Vice-Chancellor, Suranjan Das, said, "It is a matter of pride for us. JU had figured at the top among the leading universities in the country in several rankings in the past years." Careers360 reported.

He added, "I dedicate this ranking to our faculty, researchers, students, and staff. Despite being a state university and not getting much central help, our stakeholders are working in pursuit of excellence. We have to strive for more success."

Globally, the institutes and universities in the United States have dominated the ranking list with as many as 135 ranked universities (over 19 per cent of the total). The United Kingdom is ranked second with its 67 universities on the list. Some other countries like Germany, China, and Australia have also done commendable work toward promoting sustainability in educational institutions.

Also Read: Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Jadavpur University 
QS Sustainability World Rankings 
QS Ranking 

Must Reads

Haryana Police Identifies Nearly 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused For Cybercrimes, Maximum In Gurugram
Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet
Working Hand In Hand For Change: Solving Garbage Problems In Towns
India Inches Towards Self- Reliance As Khadi Industries Expand On National & Global Front
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X