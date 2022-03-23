'Running' Noida Teen Receives Army Training Offer By Retired General After His Video Goes Viral

A 19-year-old boy named Pradeep Mehra became an overnight sensation after his running video went viral on the internet. Soon after, people from all around India showered him with love and blessings to him so that he could fulfil his dreams of joining the Indian Army. A retired Indian Army general named Satish Dua also followed suit by giving him an army training offer.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Mehra works at Mcdonald's located in Noida's Sector 16. Along with his brother, he is the only earning member of the family as he juggles his livelihood with his goal of fighting for the country and protecting its borders. A filmmaker named Vinod Kapri shared the clip on Twitter where he was running to his home after work. Even on insisting, the boy declined his offer for a ride.





This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

'His Josh Is Commendable'

Kapri's video continues to gain popularity. A day after the clip went viral, Lt. General Satish Dua reshared the video on Twitter and praised the boy's determination and grit. Calling his 'josh' commendable, he offered him military training. "To help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment," said Dua on Twitter.





His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/iasbkQvvII — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) March 21, 2022

Not just military training, The Economic Times reported that Mehra was also sent a sports kit that consisted of all the running essentials by renowned filmmaker Atul Kasbekar. Vinod Kapri posted a clip on Twitter showing the boy receiving the gift.

This morning @atulkasbekar took my address and with in few hours , a @PUMA sports kit with Running shoes, Apparels, backpack , socks was there at my door step for #PradeepMehra and with in no time we delivered it to him.



Love you Atul ❤️

love you Tweeple❤️❤️

Thanks #Puma pic.twitter.com/MZws0nBd8L — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 21, 2022

According to ANI, the Noida district magistrate Suhas LY decided to provide help to Pradeep Mehra's mother for her health treatment. He told the news publication, "We will make sure that he receives the best of the facilities. We have also asked him to keep trying and be open to all options."

Also Read: Noida Teen Runs 10 Kilometers After Work Every Night, Aspires To Join The Indian Army