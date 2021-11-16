All section
Caste discrimination
Clean Up Drive Begins On Odishas Highest Peak

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Clean Up Drive Begins On Odisha's Highest Peak

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Odisha,  16 Nov 2021 1:29 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Over the years, Deomali has lost its charm with visitors dumping plastic, leftover food and garbage all over the place apart from vandalism by anti-socials.

Odisha's highest mountain peak Deomali is all set to get a new look. Last month, the block administration department started a cleanliness drive in the region. The motive behind this initiative was to restore the beauty and dignity of this spot which has been degraded due to an increase in tourists in the region.

Ten years ago, the Government constructed four tourist view spots on this peak along with facilities like toilets to attract tourists. But over the last few years, the condition of this spot has degraded due to the dumping of leftovers, garbage, plastics, wrappers, etc over the place.

As there is no authority in charge of maintenance and tourist management at Deomali, unregulated behaviour by people visiting the area has only increased particularly in the last one and half years due to the pandemic.

In October, the Pottangi administration roped in a self-help group from Thuria village for a cleanliness drive along the hilly landscape, reported The New Indian Express. Sources said, apart from installing garbage bins at regular intervals, authorities are also restructuring the tourist towers and renewing the rest sheds, toilets and link road to the peak. The use of polythene has been banned.

Each year approximately 8,000 tourists visit Deomalli ."We have cleaned all the major tourist spots and even put signboards in many regions to attract people . Soon a separate team will be engaged in monitoring tourists "said the block official of Pottangi.

Also Read : Odisha: Transgender SHG Bags Sanitation Award For Efficient Management Of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant

Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Deomali 
Odisha 
Tourism 
Cleanliness Drive 

