PMK Founder S Ramadoss Urges Central, State Governments To Enact Anti-Superstition Laws

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Nettu4U

The Logical Indian Crew

PMK Founder S Ramadoss Urges Central, State Governments To Enact Anti-Superstition Laws

Tamil Nadu,  15 Oct 2022 10:09 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

He appealed for the passage of such a law in TN, citing a murder case involving superstitions that occurred in Thanjavur district in December of last year, noting that laws against superstitions are already in existence in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The founder of Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S Ramadoss, urged the Central and State governments to pass legislation against superstitions in response to the shocking case of "human sacrifice" in neighbouring Kerala that resulted in the deaths of two women, one of whom was a Tamil Nadu resident.

In a statement, Mr Ramadoss argued that such superstitions shouldn't persist. In addition to raising awareness about these behaviours, strict measures should be taken through legislation to curtail such superstitious and archaic beliefs.

What Did Ramadoss Say?

Mr Ramadoss claimed that Tamil Nadu and Kerala lack laws against superstitions despite having the highest literacy rates in the nation. He recalled that efforts to pass such a law in Kerala in 2014 were unsuccessful, as reported by The Hindu.

The founder of PMK appealed for the passage of such a law in Tamil Nadu, citing a murder case involving superstitions that occurred in Thanjavur district in December of last year, noting that laws against superstitions are already in existence in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

He demanded that a law be passed during the forthcoming Assembly session, which will begin on October 17 and stated: "If there is no sufficient time for enacting it during this session, an ordinance could be promulgated after the session."

Recent Incidents Of Human Sacrifice

In a recent case, three people were suspected of killing two women at Elanthoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district in two separate "ritualistic human sacrifices" over the course of the last three months.

The shocking details of the twin killings were revealed after the Kochi city police spent the night interviewing the suspects, Shafi alias Rasheed, a resident of Ernakulam's Perumbavur, and a couple, Laila and Bhagaval Singh of Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

As a result, Kadavanthra police lodged the complaint and took the accused into custody. The suspect admitted to having "sacrificed" another woman similarly a few months prior during questioning.

Also Read: Supporting Indian Bravehearts! Govt Launches Welfare Fund Donation Website For Martyr's Families

Anti-Superstition Laws 
Superstition 
Human Sacrifice 
S Ramadoss 
PMK 

