Supporting Indian Bravehearts! Govt Launches Welfare Fund Donation Website For Martyr's Families

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a website on Friday (October 14) where citizens can donate to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF). The portal, dubbed 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS), was unveiled at a National War Memorial complex ceremony.

Singh shared the images from the event on Friday and wrote, "Launched the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website for contribution to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund. I appeal to everyone to contribute generously to this fund and support the families of India's Bravehearts. It is our moral duty to support them."

Launched the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website for contribution to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund.



I appeal everyone to contribute generously to this fund and support the families of India's bravehearts. It is our moral duty to support them. https://t.co/Na7dCG55GT pic.twitter.com/8IFa7BMpke — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 14, 2022

'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot'

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund that provides ex-gratia financial aid to the dependents and next of kin of combat casualties. While the Indian government has launched numerous welfare programmes for soldiers who were killed or injured while performing their duties, there has been strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate executives, and industry leaders to support the cause of the welfare of the soldiers and their families.

According to an official release, the website is being developed to make it easier for patriotic Indians to support this admirable cause.

It is also stated that ten next of kin of fallen heroes and soldiers injured in active military operations will be honoured on that day. Many war-honoured soldiers' parents and relatives have also been invited.

Indian Soldiers: Foundation Of Glorious Tradition

The Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, was also present at the event, and in his address, he stated that despite challenges, all three branches of the armed forces had performed admirably.

Emphasising how Indian soldiers are the foundation of this glorious tradition, the Army Chief said, "This website will help in providing economic aid in a "transparent and simple manner,".

Further, in a video message, actor Amitabh Bachchan urged people to contribute to the fund. He is the initiative's "Goodwill Ambassador."

According to the ministry, the Chief of Defence Staff, the heads of all three services, numerous Param Vir Chakra awardees, other well-known ministry officials, various corporate heads, directors and managing directors of banks, notable serving sports personnel, and other celebrities are anticipated to attend the function.

Also Read: World Students Day: Here's How Visionary APJ Abdul Kalam Inspired Many Through Lifetime Contributions