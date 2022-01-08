All section
Caste discrimination
PM Modis Security Breach: FIR Lodged Against 150 Unknown People In Punjabs Ferozepur​

PM Modi's Security Breach: FIR Lodged Against 150 Unknown People In Punjab's Ferozepur​

Punjab,  8 Jan 2022 6:33 AM GMT

The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Ferozepur Police have now filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 150 unknown individuals for blocking the national highway which resulted in a breach in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday, January 5.

The above-mentioned FIR was registered on January 6 at Ferozepur's Kulgari police station under Section 283 of the IPC, concerning the obstruction and danger in public way or public line of navigation, as per ANI.

A Lapse In Security!

PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

PM Narendra Modi's proposed event at Punjab's Ferozepur had to be called off owing to a lapse in security, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced in an official release.

Furthermore, the ministry also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and fixed responsibility for the security lapse, and take strict action against it.

What Happened?

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over ₹ 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry had also stated in a release that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on January 5 morning from where he was on his to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala via helicopter.

Amid poor visibility and rain, the Prime Minister had to wait for approximately 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. With the weather not improving, it was decided that PM would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which was set to take over two hours. The Prime Minister began his travel via road after all necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police were made.

Approximately 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when PM's convoy reached a flyover, the road was blocked by some protestors and the Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

It further added that as per procedure, the state government had to make all necessary security arrangements, logistics while also keeping a contingency plan ready.

Also Read: Security Lapse Or Farmers' Anger, Probe Needed: BKU's Rakesh Tikait On PM Modi's Punjab Visit

narendra modi 
Punjab 
Ferozepur 

