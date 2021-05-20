Trending

PM Modi's Approval Ratings Fall As Criticism Over Handling Of COVID-19 Pnademic Mounts: US Survey

Modi's overall ratings this week stand at 63%, his lowest since the US firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019. The big decline happened in April when his net approval dropped 22 points.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   20 May 2021 9:28 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Rakshitha R
PM Modis Approval Ratings Fall As Criticism Over Handling Of COVID-19 Pnademic Mounts: US Survey

Image Credit: The Financial Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings fell to a new low, a survey showed on Tuesday, May 18, as India grapples with the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Modi, after sweeping to power in 2014 and getting re-elected in 2019 with the biggest majority of any leader in three decades, has long maintained his image of a powerful nationalist leader, reported India Today.

However, India's COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week, which exposed the country to a lack of preparation and diminishing Modi's support base, according to US data intelligence company Morning Consult's tracker of a dozen global leaders.

Modi's overall ratings this week stand at 63%, his lowest since the US firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019. The big decline happened in April when his net approval dropped 22 points.

That sharp decline came in the backdrop of the pandemic that overwhelmed large urban centres such as Delhi, where hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and people died in parking lots, gasping for breath.

"The people of India — or at least the vast majority — have... come to the conclusion that they have to rely only on themselves, and their families and friends, to protect their lives," said P Chidambaram, the Congress leader.

"In the battle against Covid-19, the state, especially the central government, has withered away," added Chidambaram.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

