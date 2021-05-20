Former NSG Chief JK Dutt, Who Led 26/11 Mumbai Counter-Terror Operation Dies Of COVID-19

JK Dutt, former National Security Guard (NSG) director-general, who headed the commando forces during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was 72.

His family members said that the retired IPS officer was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on April 14 where he died as his oxygen saturation started declining, reported The Times of India.

He died due to massive cardiac arrest at 3:30 pm on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, son, who works in Noida, and a daughter who lives in the US.

Dutt was a 1971-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre. He also served as the Director-General of NSG for three years, after which he retired from the service.

He also worked as an officiating chief or director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2005. Dutt also had a stint with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

NSG condoled his death through a Twitter post. "NSG condoles the sad and untimely demise of (our) former DG and remembers his distinguished service to the nation. He will always be remembered for his leadership during Operation Black Tornado (Mumbai 2008). May Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear the loss," the NSG said.

Over 200 'black cats' commandos led by Dutt, had boarded an IL-76 aircraft of the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) to fly the first batch of the counter-terrorist strike force to Mumbai soon after enormous shootouts and killings were reported on November 26, 2008.

The force launched 'Operation Black Tornado' to kill the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had sneaked into Mumbai through sea route and laid an over 60-hour siege killing 166 people and injuring 300 more, including foreigners.



According to media reports, the commandos had operated at two luxury hotels Taj and Oberoi Trident and the Jewish Chabad House to neutralise 8 LeT terrorists.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Orders Setting Up Of Manufacturing Units Of Oxygen, Vaccines, Calls In Private Players

