PM Modi Praises Kamala Harris: Your Success Matter Of Pride For All Indian-Americans, Not Just For Chittis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eulogized US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her victory as the results of the United States' presidential election were out late Saturday.

Congratulating her, he tweeted on Sunday, "Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership (sic)."

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

The 56-year-old California Senator is not only the first woman to be elected for the post, but also is the first woman of colour and of South Asian origin. The United States' ethos of multiculturalism may be seen across its population but has been largely absent from Washington's power centres.

She had the most progressive voting records in the US Senate and has been rated as the fourth-most-progressive member of the Senate, ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Harris's Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism. Her victory is expected to give hopes to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton's defeat four years ago.

Also Read: Bengaluru Residents Stage Protest Against Arrest Of Arnab Goswami