Trending

PM Modi Praises Kamala Harris: Your Success Matter Of Pride For All Indian-Americans, Not Just For Chittis

The positioning of the 56-year-old California Senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent as a vice president represents the multiculturalism that defines the United States

Rakshitha R
India   |   8 Nov 2020 10:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-08T15:59:09+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
PM Modi Praises Kamala Harris: Your Success Matter Of Pride For All Indian-Americans, Not Just For Chittis

Image Credit: Wikimedia , The Times of India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eulogized US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her victory as the results of the United States' presidential election were out late Saturday.

Congratulating her, he tweeted on Sunday, "Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership (sic)."

The 56-year-old California Senator is not only the first woman to be elected for the post, but also is the first woman of colour and of South Asian origin. The United States' ethos of multiculturalism may be seen across its population but has been largely absent from Washington's power centres.

She had the most progressive voting records in the US Senate and has been rated as the fourth-most-progressive member of the Senate, ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Harris's Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism. Her victory is expected to give hopes to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton's defeat four years ago.

Also Read: Bengaluru Residents Stage Protest Against Arrest Of Arnab Goswami

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian