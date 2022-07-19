UP: Municipal Worker Fired For Allegedly Carrying Photos Of PM Modi, CM Adityanath In Garbage Cart

A municipal worker in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was sacked on July 17 after a viral post showed a discarded photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other political figures in his garbage cart.

In a video, which has gone massively viral on social media since it came out, the contractual worker can be seen being stopped by a local resident wheeling a garbage cart, from which a framed photo of Yogi Adityanath could be seen. "Maanya mukh mantri ji ka photo dustbin mein hai. Yeh dekhiye. (The CM's photo is in a dustbin. Just look at this)," the man can be heard stating in the video.

Later, he even urged the worker to take the said photographs out of the cart, after which the worker removed the photo covered in dirt. An onlooker picked out another picture from the cart, stating that it was of former president Abdul Kala



The residents then also retrieved another picture which appeared to be that of PM Modi, after which they forced the municipal worker to reveal his name. In the clip, the worker can also be heard explaining that he had collected the pictures from a garbage dump. The entire incident allegedly happened near Mathura's Subhash Inter College.

Hours after this, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan, released a video statement revealing that the municipal worker was fired from the municipal corporation due to negligence.

"Not condoning the idea of photos of those in constitutional posts being dumped like this, but what was the mistake of the poor man? He was doing his duty of carrying garbage that people dumped," Mansoor Khan, general secretary of Congress in Karnataka, was quoted as saying by The Quint.

This incident caused mixed reactions, with many claiming that the municipal worker was not at fault and urged the corporation to reinstate him again.

