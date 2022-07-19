All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP: Municipal Worker Fired For Allegedly Carrying Photos Of PM Modi, CM Adityanath In Garbage Cart

Image Credit: Twitter/t_d_h_nair

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UP: Municipal Worker Fired For Allegedly Carrying Photos Of PM Modi, CM Adityanath In Garbage Cart

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  19 July 2022 7:18 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

After a video went viral on July 17 in which the worker in Mathura was seen with the garbage cart, an additional municipal commissioner said the worker was sacked.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A municipal worker in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was sacked on July 17 after a viral post showed a discarded photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other political figures in his garbage cart.

In a video, which has gone massively viral on social media since it came out, the contractual worker can be seen being stopped by a local resident wheeling a garbage cart, from which a framed photo of Yogi Adityanath could be seen. "Maanya mukh mantri ji ka photo dustbin mein hai. Yeh dekhiye. (The CM's photo is in a dustbin. Just look at this)," the man can be heard stating in the video.

Image Of Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi In Garbage Dump

Later, he even urged the worker to take the said photographs out of the cart, after which the worker removed the photo covered in dirt. An onlooker picked out another picture from the cart, stating that it was of former president Abdul Kala

The residents then also retrieved another picture which appeared to be that of PM Modi, after which they forced the municipal worker to reveal his name. In the clip, the worker can also be heard explaining that he had collected the pictures from a garbage dump. The entire incident allegedly happened near Mathura's Subhash Inter College.

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Hours after this, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan, released a video statement revealing that the municipal worker was fired from the municipal corporation due to negligence.

"Not condoning the idea of photos of those in constitutional posts being dumped like this, but what was the mistake of the poor man? He was doing his duty of carrying garbage that people dumped," Mansoor Khan, general secretary of Congress in Karnataka, was quoted as saying by The Quint.

This incident caused mixed reactions, with many claiming that the municipal worker was not at fault and urged the corporation to reinstate him again.

Also Read: Indian Govt Calls For All-Party Meeting Over Sri Lanka Crisis; Sitharaman, Jaishankar Set To Brief

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
PM Modi 
narendra modi 
Yogi Adityanath 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Dream Village: A Refuge For India's Former Sex Workers
SC Directs States, UTs To Pay Compensation To Family Of COVID-19 Victims Without Wasting Any Time
After 8 Months Of Revoking Farm Laws, Govt Forms Committee To Strengthen Minimum Support Price System
Afghanistan: Taliban Tell Women Employees To Send Their Male Relatives To Work As Replacement, Reveals Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X