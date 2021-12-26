Booster Doses, Nasal Vaccine: Highlights Of PM Modi's Speech On India's Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an address on Christmas on Saturday. In the speech, he asked everyone to stay vigilant amid the rising Omicron cases in the country and extended his wishes for a prosperous 2022.

PM Modi appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate measures by wearing masks and practising social distancing. "Use masks and wash your hands regularly. Covid isn't past us yet, and being careful is very important," he said.

Key Highlights Of The Speech

PM Modi's speech consisted of significant developments in India's vaccination drive to curb COVID-19. NDTV quotes the speech, "Nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India."

Healthcare and frontline workers will be given the booster or 'precaution dose' from January 10, 2022. People aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will also be inoculated with the same. For a while now, the booster dose became the talk of the town as the Omicron variant wreaked havoc globally. The USA and the UK have begun to administer booster doses.

Along with the booster doses, children aged between 15-18 will be vaccinated. Till now, only those who were aged 18 and above were inoculated.

Need To Remain Cautious

In the past few weeks, India saw a rise in Omicron cases. Until Saturday, 7189 COVID-19 cases were recorded, with 415 instances of the Omicron variant. PM Modi, in his speech, requested the country not to panic and stay cautious as everyone prepares to usher in the New Year. "Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 14 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for children. We have over 3000 functional PSA Oxygen plants, and 4 lakh cylinders have been provided to all states," reported The Times of India.

He further added that over 141 crore doses had been administered in the country till now, with 90% of the eligible population receiving the first dose. With the critical developments in the vaccination drive, PM Modi states that it will further strengthen the fight against COVID-19 as it is far from over.

Also Read: Omicron Is Here! Five States Report New Strain, 43 Medical Students In Telangana Test COVID Positive





