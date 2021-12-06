All section
Trending
Omicron Is Here! Five States Report New Strain, 43 Medical Students In Telangana Test COVID Positive

India,  6 Dec 2021

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The figures are steadily rising in the country. The variant primarily detected in South Africa is said to spread three to six times faster than the Delta variant.

Nearly five states of India have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', and the figures are rising. The variant primarily detected in South Africa is said to spread three to six times faster than the Delta variant.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 211 fatalities.

As per the latest updates, 43 medical students of Telangana's Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in the Karimnagar district have tested positive.

Around 13 students tested positive on Saturday, while the other results came out on Sunday.

As soon as the results were, the institute suspended classes and shut down the campus, NDTV reported. The college had organised a fest last week, and it is being suspected as the primary source of the virus.

District medical and health officer Dr Juveria informed that the institute did not consult the government authorities about the event. He was told that a few of the thousand people present were not wearing masks.

Around 200 people have been tested, including the students and staff. A sanitation drive has also been completed on the campus.

According to the reports, the district administration will be setting up a special camp in the college to test them, he added. The officials are estimating more cases to erupt from the college.

COVID Patients In Rajasthan Attended Wedding

Around nine people in Jaipur tested positive for the Omicron variant on Sunday, December 5, and all of them had attended a wedding in the city on November 28. Of them, four people had arrived from South Africa. According to The Indian Express report, the four are admitted at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), while the rest are in home isolation.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Pune district, eight people, including three from Nigeria, were infected with the new variant. Three out of them had arrived from Nigeria.

Other States

The first two cases of the new strain were reported from Karnataka, with patients aged 66 and 46 years. Delhi was second report one case of Omicron, followed by Gujarat with another one.

Also Read: Meet Alana Meenakshi, The Vizag Girl Who Has Become World No. 2 In Under-10 Girls Chess

Omicron 
Medical Students 
Telangana 
Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences 
Maharashtra 
Delhi 
Gujarat 
Karnataka 
Rajasthan 

