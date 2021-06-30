Two Out Of Three Indians Oppose Interfaith Marriages, Says Pew Research Survey

A survey by Pew Research Centre shows two out of three Indians are not in favour of interfaith marriages.

The survey has been titled 'Religion in India: Tolerance and Segregation'. It recorded responses from 29,999 people spread across 26 states and 3 union territories which covered major faiths practiced in India. These responses were recorded using face-to-face interviews, reported The Quint.

What The Study infers?

The survey said that 67 per cent of respondents oppose women marrying outside their community and 65 per cent are against men having interfaith marriages.

According to the survey, 67 per cent Hindus, 80 per cent Muslims, 59 per cent Sikhs and 66 per cent Jains said that women from their community should not marry outside the community, while 65 per cent Hindus, 76 per cent Muslims, 58 per cent Sikhs and 59 per cent Jains same about the women from their community.

As far as Christians and Buddhists are concerned, 37 per cent of Christians said that women should be stopped from marrying outside the community and 35 per cent said, men. Among Buddhists, 46 per cent and 44 per cent for women and men respectively were noted.

Among the survey respondents, almost a negligible proportion was married outside their faith. Most (around 99 per cent) had spouses from the same religion as theirs. This pattern is universal across all faiths. The survey also mentions that acceptance of inter-caste marriages was marginally higher than inter-faith marriages.

Other Findings Of The Study

The survey also delved into the interrelationship between faith and nationality. It has been found that Hindus "tend to see their religious identity and Indian national identity as closely intertwined." 64 per cent of Hindus believed that to be truly Indian, being Hindu was essential, reported BBC.

Despite commonality in values, beliefs, and traditions, the communities do not see themthe selves as one. Although Indians vouch for religious tolerance, they have preferred to keep their religious identities segregated. The study mentioned, " They live together separately."

