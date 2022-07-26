'Looting Common Man': Petrol Price Increased 78 Times In FY 2021-22; Centre Informs Parliament

In Delhi, the petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were raised 76 times during the financial year 2021-2022, the central government informed the Parliament on Monday (July 25). Further, the rates for petrol and diesel decreased 7 and 10 times respectively while they remained unchanged for 280 and 279 days during a span of 365 days.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, Rameswar Teli, submitted a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha.

'Looting The Common Man'

According to NDTV, Chadha had asked the government about the number of times fuel prices were hiked in the last year. Sharing the government's response on Twitter, he said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

He wrote, "In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 𝟕𝟖 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 and 𝟕𝟔 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man."

In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 𝟕𝟖 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 and 𝟕𝟔 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐒 respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man. pic.twitter.com/4dz9DA7pQZ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 25, 2022

Government's Response

Teli submitted a written reply which noted that the fuel prices had been made market-determined with effect from June 26, 2010, and October 19, 2014, and since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have taken appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel.

The statement read, "Prices of petrol and diesel have been made market-determined with effect from 26.06.2010 and 19.10.2014 respectively. Since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCS) take appropriate decision on pricing of petrol and diesel. Further, Public Sector OMCs have implemented daily revision of retail selling price (RSP) of petrol and diesel in the entire country with effect from 16th June, 2017."

As reported byThe Indian Express, on Tuesday (July 26), the fuel prices remained unchanged in India for the 65th straight day. In Delhi, the petrol prices were ₹ 96.72 per litre, while diesel rates were ₹ 89.62 per litre.

In the country, fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Further, the petrol and diesel rates are subject to excise duty collected by the Centre.

Also Read: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Alleges 'Mental Harassment' Ahead Of CWG, Ministry Of Sports Takes Cognizance