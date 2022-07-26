Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Alleges 'Mental Harassment' Ahead Of CWG, Ministry Of Sports Takes Cognizance

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain took to Twitter on Monday (July 25) to express her frustration on how her training process and competition are being hindered due to certain factors.

Borgohain, who will be representing India in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham city, England, scheduled to begin on July 28, has alleged hindrance in the training process and competition, mental harassment and internal politics regarding the situation with her coaches.

What Did Lovlina Borgohain Say?

The Olympian wrote, "Today, with great regret, I am informing that I am constantly being harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The continuous ousting of my coaches, who had helped me win the Olympics medal, is affecting my training process and competition."

She continued, "One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to plead thousand times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. Currently, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still has not received the entry, and my training has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India."

The boxer added, "Even after requesting so much, this still happened, and this has caused me immense mental harassment. I am unable to understand how I will focus on my game if this prevails. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the last World Championships. I don't want this politics to ruin my CWG chances."

She concluded, "I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country".

Ministry Of Sports Took Cognizance

As soon as Lovlina Borgohain shared the Twitter post, the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports took cognisance of the matter and urged Indian Olympic Association (IOC) to take necessary steps.

The official Twitter handle of the Department of Sports, MYAS, wrote, "We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain."

We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain. https://t.co/6GhD72cvY4 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 25, 2022

Further, the IOA also responded and released an official statement with the decision, which was arrived through a special meeting called by the IOA's acting President, Anil Khanna.



IOA stated that the matter of coach Gurung's accreditation was a late request received following the 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee's Delegation Registration Meeting with the national delegations.

An excerpt from the statement read, "However, given the IOA places the convenience of the Indian athletes at the highest level; a special request has been made to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee on a priority basis to provide Ms Gurung with the requisite accreditation."

