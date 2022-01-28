All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Privacy Matters: Indias First Law On Privacy Key To Protection Of Data

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Privacy Matters': India's First Law On Privacy Key To Protection Of Data

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  28 Jan 2022 11:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

January 28 is celebrated as Data Privacy Day (DPD) across the world. The objective of the day is to sensitize individuals and disseminate privacy practices and principles. 'Privacy Matters' is the theme for 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India has become the latest addition to the list of countries looking to improvise their cyber security laws. The proposed Personal Data Protection Bill will bring a complete makeover to the country's existing data protection policies. The Information Technology Act, 2000 has not been able to keep up with the dynamic changes in the virtual world. Therefore, India had begun to witness a massive surge in cyberattacks, and cybercriminals discovered more innovative ways of stealing personal data. Moreover, the pandemic has catapulted the digital ecosystem a few years ahead.

Features Of The PDP Bill

Experts and several organizations have been left puzzled to find newer ways of safeguarding the privacy of internet users. The recent high-profile attacks on famous personalities and the common public have had a lasting impact on the regulatory landscape, Times Of India reported.

Therefore, the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill comes at the right time to regulate India's exponential digital growth. The first law meant solely for the protection and privacy of data requires the notice and prior consent of the individual for the use of their data. The law also limits the purposes for which data could be used or processed and mandates that data should be collected only for essential services.

How Will It Help Organizations?

A separate regulator called the Data Protection Authority of India would be established to protect and regulate the citizens' data. Moreover, the Bill necessitates the introduction of data protection officers in organizations. The Bill would help the organizations understand and classify the data, detect and prevent leaks if there are any, and secure the data. If organizations maintain a proactive approach and work to achieve the data protection standards, containing data leaks and privacy breaches might not be a daunting task. Moreover, several organizations could use the new Bill to gain a competitive advantage, thus making the best use of it.

Also Read: Pope Francis Urges Parents To 'Never Condemn' Gay Children

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Personal Data Protection Bill 
Cybersecurity 
cyber crime 
internet 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X