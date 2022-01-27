In the latest gesture to reach out to the marginalized LGBTQ Community, Pope Francis urged the parents to 'never condemn' their children if they are gay. During his speech at the weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to St Joseph's, the Father of Jesus, the Pope said that he was thinking mainly about the parents who were confronted with 'sad' situations in their children's lives. While the official teachings of the Church call for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved, the religion considers homosexual activity 'intrinsically disturbed'.

'Never Condemn A Child'

Pope Francis said that parents have to cope with their children being sick, imprisoned, or killed in car accidents. He further added, "Parents who see that their children have different sexual orientations, how they manage that and accompany their children and not hide behind a condemning attitude", International News Publication, The Washington Post quoted. The Pope emphasized, "Never condemn a child". The Pope had made significant attempts to become more accepting towards the LGBTQ Community, most famously with his comment in 2013, when he said, "Who Am I To Judge?"

Reaching Out To Catholic Community

The Argentine Jesuit has also spoken of its own Ministry to gay and transgender people and has insisted on treating them as children of God, who are loved by God and deserve the accompaniment of the Church. Moreover, Pope Francis has made several attempts of reaching out to the gay Catholic community and their advocates. He wrote a letter to an American nun who the Vatican once sanctioned, Sister Jeannine Gramick, on her 50 years of LGBTQ ministry.

