'Abysmally Low' Number Of Women In CAPFs: Parliamentary Panel Recommends Steps To Promote Participation

The 'abysmally low' percentage of women - 3.68 per cent of the total strength in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has drawn criticism from a parliamentary committee, which stressed the urgency of taking immediate action to enhance female recruitment. It laid down recommendations to facilitate more participation. The committee suggested that the home ministry identify barriers preventing women from joining the forces and devise practical solutions to encourage participation.

Low Participation Despite Efforts

The committee noted that in 2016, the government decided to allocate 33 per cent of constable-level positions in the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to women and 14–15 per cent to the border guarding forces (BSF, SSB, and ITBP). "The committee is disappointed to note that women constitute only 3.68 per cent of the total strength of CAPFs," said the report, according to the Indian Express.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs' report noted that the strength of women is 'abysmally low' despite efforts by the Home Ministry to encourage the recruitment of women in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The committee sought measures to establish a conducive environment at border outposts to encourage women to join security forces.

Recommendations By The Panel

According to the report, one possible solution is to station female personnel close to their hometowns, particularly in the CISF and CRPF. This would encourage them to enlist in the organisations and increase the proportion of women serving as the government intended. Phase-wise recruitment drives for women may be expedited, particularly in the CISF and CRPF.



The committee observes that the CAPFs work under extreme pressure due to the nature of their duty, which usually requires postings in harsh climatic conditions. To alleviate their mental state and reduce stress, they must take breaks at regular intervals to spend time with their families.

The committee reported that there is a proposal to increase the current 75 days of leave given to employees posted in the field to 100 days. As per the report, the committee believes the ministry should immediately accelerate this proposal's implementation for jawans. The report said the report should be viewed positively and finalised at the earliest to boost the morale of the CAPFs. It also added that proposals for additional posts might be positively considered to enable the decision.

Also Read: Gender Equality In Ranks! Women Officers Can Now Join IAF's Elite Garud Commando Force