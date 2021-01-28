Trending

Parliament Canteen Scraps Subsidy On Food: Roti Now At Rs 3, Veg Thali For Rs 100

The Parliament canteen's revised prices, which will come into effect from January 29, show most items will be sold at par with market rates.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Jan 2021 5:32 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-28T11:04:17+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Patrika

The Parliament is all set to serve an elaborate menu this Budget session, but not on subsidised rates anymore as the Lok Sabha Secretariat has dropped subsidies on food in the canteen for the country's lawmakers.

The revised rates will come into effect starting January 29 when the Budget Session begins. The menu includes items sold mostly at par with market rates, News18 reported.

The menu will include chapatti worth Rs 3, a non-vegetarian buffet at Rs 700 and the vegetarian buffet will cost Rs 500. Dishes like Hyderabad Mutton Biryani will cost Rs 65, boiled vegetables at Rs 12., a vegetarian meal will cost Rs 100 and a plate of Mutton Biryani will now come for Rs 150.

Meanwhile, mutton cutlet and mutton curry are priced at Rs 150 each and Rs 125 respectively, according to the revised menu.

Earlier in January, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had announced that subsidy on food served at Parliament canteen would be scrapped soon.

While Birla did not specify the financial implications of the move, sources said the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end.

Birla had said that Parliament canteens will now be run by India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) instead of Northern Railways. He said all Members of Parliament will be requested to undergo the COVID-19 test before the Budget session begins.

Contributors

Writer Editor Creatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Rajath

Rajath

