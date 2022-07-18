Rajasthan: Parents Object Using 'Abbu-Ammi', 'Biryani' In CBSE Text Books, Call It 'Intolerable'

A private school in Rajasthan's Kota has been embroiled in a controversy after parents of certain students have alleged that a Class 2 textbook contains community-specific words which can hamper their growth.

Several parents complained that the book is being taught to most non-Muslim students, who are born and brought up in conservative Brahmin families.



"When our seven-year-old kid starts demanding biryani because it is being taught in books, it gets intolerable," a parent said, according to News18.

There are specific names in books like Shanu, Shireen, Sania, Amir and Naseem, which have been used for story characters, and there are general references like Abbu (father) and Ammi (mother).



Parents have alleged that their children studying in a private English medium school have started using words like Abbu and Ammi at their homes and demanding to eat biryani.

Parents Have Complained To Local Bajrang Dal & VHP Leaders

The book Gulmohar was published by a Hyderabad-based publisher and issued by the CBSE board for class 2 students. Parents complained about the book to local Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders, who filed a complaint with the state education department. Some of the parents also alleged that book is an attempt at "Islamisation" of school education.



They said the book attempts to create a gap between their children and the Hindu culture. Issued by CBSE, the book has 113 pages and costs Rs 352.



In another controversial incident earlier this month, many government schools in Jharkhand's Jamtara district changed their weekly offs from Sunday to Friday owing to the increase in the Muslim population in the area.



However, later, the state government dissolved the management committees of schools and ordered Sunday as a holiday again.

