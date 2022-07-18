Tamil Nadu: Violence Erupts After 17-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide; Buses Torched, Several Injured

Protesters torched buses and vandalised school property on Sunday, July 17, over the death by suicide of a 17-year-old girl student in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi. The protesters set on fire at least 15 buses, including three police buses, The Indian Express reported.

Section 144 had been imposed in the area after violence broke out as thousands of protestors gathered in front of the teenager's school demanding justice. So far, police have arrested two AIADMK IT wing members in connection with the violence, News18 reported.



Several people, including senior police officers, were injured in the violence at the residential school in Kaniyamoor, near Chinnasalem. Later, the school principal and two school officials were arrested, and the government transferred the suicide case to the CB-CID.



The class 12 student studying at a private school died by suicide by jumping off the hostel building she was staying in on July 13. Police found a suicide note in which she alleged that two teachers tortured her.



The watchman noticed the deceased's body, who alerted the school authorities and the girl was rushed to the hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way, India Today reported.

Family Alleges Foul Play

The deceased's mother alleged that the school administration had informed them that the girl was injured, but later on, they received the information that she had passed away.



When the girl's parents spoke to the doctor, they told them that the girl was brought dead to the hospital, which raised suspicion among the parents. The victim's family has alleged foul play and demands another autopsy.

CM Assures Justice

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed regret over the violence and assured punishment for all those involved in the girl's death. Appealing for peace, the CM said he had ordered the Home Secretary and the DGP to visit the site of the violence.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association has released a statement saying all schools will remain closed on July 18.



