Heart-Warming Gesture! Pakistan Issues Visa To Sikka Khan For Spending More Time With His Brother

Image Credit: The Indian Express

India,  30 Jan 2022 7:58 AM GMT

The two brothers, separated during the Partition in 1947 recently reunited at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, after which Pakistan High Commission issued a visa to Sikka Khan to come and visit his brother Muhammed Siddique in the country.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi came forward to provide Sikka Khan with a visa to visit his brother Mohammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan. Sikka Khan, a frail 70-year-old, waited all his life to meet his elder brother, from whom he got separated during the 1947 Partition. After meeting his brother after decades, Khan had requested a visa to Pakistan and said, "Now, every day of being apart is tough, please give me a visa".

Viral Video

The border split had left Sikka and his mother on the Indian side of the border and his brother Sadiq Khan and the father on the Pakistani side, never to be together again. Nasir Dhillon, a YouTuber in Pakistan, shared a video on social media, sharing Sadiq Khan's story. After that, he received a call from a medical practitioner in Sikka's village. However, it took over two years for all the formalities to be complete, The Indian Express reported.

Two Month Visa

The Pakistan High Commission said, "The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other". The Commission has issued a two-month visa to Sikka Khan from Phulewal village in Punjab's Bathinda. The video of the tearful union of the two brothers had gone viral on social media. Both Indian and Pakistani authorities proactively worked together for the visa approval of Sikka Khan, who expressed his gratefulness for all those involved.

Khan would be crossing the Indian side into Pakistan in a few days through the Wagah Border, where his brother and his family would receive him. He said, "I will buy some new gifts now – some bangles and suits for my brother's family. I am sure he will like them".

Also Read: Shaheed Diwas: How India's Non-Violence Icon Met A Tragic End?

