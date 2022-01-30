Shaheed Diwas: How India's Non-Violence Icon Met A Tragic End?

The revered figure known as the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi played an instrumental role in India's freedom struggle was shot in the chest three times from close range. Gandhi believed that the real significance of India's freedom struggle would be proven only if Indians fought non-violently. He ardently thought that violence was a clumsy weapon that created more problems than it ever solved. Moreover, he knew that the weak and unarmed people were already at a disadvantage in an armed rebellion. While on the one hand, the Radicals browsed to through the French and Russian revolutions and thought only force could win over another power, Gandhi believed that 'Non-violence is a weapon of the strong'.

Gandhi's Influence

However, Gandhi did not believe in leaving behind a sect of his own and mentioned time and again that he was no Prophet. There was only one Gandhian, he said, an imperfect one at that: himself. During the freedom struggle, many of his colleagues sided with him and chose non-violence in an era when the world was armed to the teeth. Jawarharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel and others who took up the task of forming the Constitution did not undermine the importance of a non-violent approach. Even though the Constitution was more inclined towards Western Constitutions, the drafting committee members never undermined the authority and stature of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Violent End

However, as destiny would have it, Mahatma Gandhi's death was a profound paradox with how he lived his life. Gandhi was a person who followed the principle of non-violence all his life and preached the same to those who joined him; however, he died at the hands of a right-wing radical. After downing three bullets in Gandhi's chest from point-blank range, Godse did not flee the spot and surrendered to the Police. He was sentenced to death on November 8, 1949.

Even though Gandhi died more than seven decades ago, his ideas continue to inspire the world long after being gone. He believed that every individual, even the enemy has a kernel of decency. Even though Gandhi might have appeared a starry-eyed individual when India was reeling under the atrocities of the British, his method and attitude of dealing with social and political problems was severely practical and could also be used in today's politics.

