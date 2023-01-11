Earth's Ozone Layer Recovery On Track Due To Success Of Montreal Protocol, All You Need To Know

The growing concerns around climate change-related consequences worldwide have been prevalent for a long time. Most environmental harm is due to inadequate practices carried out by human beings in day-to-day activities.

From the use of fossil fuels to deforestation, all the unusual activities contribute equally to climate change. However, amid the growing concerns, a ray of hope is coming for the people. The ozone layer has started recovering and will be fully healed in the next four decades.

A panel of experts in the United Nations have confirmed that banned substances which cause ozone depletion have been a significant factor behind the recovery. In its report, the Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances claimed that the ozone layer will be fully recovered by 2066.

The United Nations Environment Program said, "If current policies remain in place, the ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values (before the appearance of the ozone hole) by around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 for the rest of the world," India Today reported.

The positive update about the ozone layer marks the Montreal Protocol's success and its impact on the climate. The treaty has phased down the production of several hydrofluorocarbons, and as a result, the planet is expecting to avoid 0.3-0.5 degrees celsius warming by 2100.

Know About Montreal Protocol

The Montreal Protocol is a global treaty to protect the planet's ozone layer from depletion by phasing out the chemicals and substances responsible for the same. The treaty came into effect in 1989, and it's seen as one of the most successful initiatives to protect the environment.

The Montreal Protocol is signed and agreed upon by more than 190 countries worldwide. India became a party to the Montreal Protocol in 1992 and has implemented all the projects and activities for phasing out ozone-depleting substances. The treaty has already saved the planet from major environmental threats and is expected to help avoid global warming in the coming decades.

