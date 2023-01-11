All section
Push To Make In India! Defence Ministry Approves Proposals Worth Rs 4,276 Cr To Bolster Combat Capabilities

The Logical Indian Crew

Push To Make In India! Defence Ministry Approves Proposals Worth Rs 4,276 Cr To Bolster Combat Capabilities

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  11 Jan 2023 7:59 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Three capital acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. All projects are under the IIDM Category- Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured.

The Ministry of Defence gave the clearance for the procurement of indigenous short-range air defence missiles and anti-tank missiles in the Indian defence system on Tuesday (January 10) to bolster the defence capabilities of the armed forces (Army and Navy) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Three capital acquisition proposals- two for Indian Army and one for the Navy, worth ₹4,276 crores were approved by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), who accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN).

Step Towards Countering Threats

According to the official statement, all the projects fall under the IIDM category- Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured. The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and other resources which will be fitted to the Advanced Light Helicopter.

The anti-tank guided missiles will play a crucial role in weaponising the Advanced Light Helicopters, countering the threats from neighbouring countries. On the other hand, HELINA is said to be one of the world's finest and most advanced anti-tank weapons, which will now boost the defensive capabilities of the Indian Army.

In the meeting, the DAC also gave its go-ahead for procuring the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) developed and designed VSHORAD missile system. The newly integrated missile system is claimed to be a portable and quickly deployable system, enabling its usage in the maritime domain and rugged terrain, reported The Print.

In a significant boost to the Indian Navy, the DAC also approved the procurement of a Fire Control System (FCS) and Brahmos Launcher for the Navy's Shivalik class of ships. Furthermore, the Navy will also have Next Generation Missile Vessels to enhance its capabilities during maritime strike operations.

Bolstering Indian Defence

The development, designing, and manufacturing of all the projects will be done through the in-house vendors, giving a major push to the 'Make in India initiative.'

Along with it, the Ministry of Defence has not left any stone unturned in increasing the self-efficiency of the Indian Defence System, as seen in recent times. In December 2022, the DAC approved proposals worth ₹84,328 cr to acquire anti-ship missiles, light tanks and next-generation offshore patrol vessels.

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
