'Oxygen Express': Indian Railways Delivers Over 16K Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen So Far

When the oxygen crisis exacerbated across the country last month due to the second wave of the coronavirus, the Indian Railways announced that would run "Oxygen Express" to transport liquid medical oxygen across the country. So far, the Railways has delivered 16,023 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 977 tankers aboard 247 trains.

On April 23, the first 'Oxygen Express' departed for Maharashtra from Vishakapatnam. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce it.

The first 'Oxygen Express' train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag.



Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens. pic.twitter.com/4t7ZKbjeIT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 22, 2021

A report states that more than half of the supply has been given to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (8,249 tonnes). Of late, however, the southern states have figured on India's oxygen express map too. The biggest spike in supply recently has been seen in Andhra Pradesh. The state had received a cumulative 292 tonnes until May 20. On Monday, May 24, this number jumped to 730 tonnes, a spike of 150 per cent, reported The Indian Express.



Tamil Nadu received 1,024 tonnes until Monday, May 24. It registered a 75 per cent increase since last week. Karnataka received 1,063 tonnes, a 66 per cent spike since May 20 (it had received 540 tonnes till May 20).

Telangana received 772 tonnes until May 20. On May 24, that number had increased by 26 per cent to 976 tonnes. Surprisingly even Kerala, which had no complaints about oxygen shortage until last month, received six tankers carrying 118 tonnes until May 20. Four days later, that number was 246 tonnes, a 108 per cent spike.

So far, 614 tonnes of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,649 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 633 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 4,600 tonnes in Delhi, 1,759 tonnes in Haryana, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 1,063 tonnes in Karnataka, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 1,024 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 730 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 225 tonnes in Punjab, 246 tonnes in Kerala, 976 tonnes in Telangana and 80 tonnes in Assam," said the Indian Railways in a statement, reported LiveMint.

