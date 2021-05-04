France Sends O2 Plant To Delhi To Fulfil Shortage Of Oxygen

Since the surge in cases amid the second wave of COVID-19, hospitals are running out of oxygen supply, especially in Delhi and NCR region. Several hospitals in the national capital are constantly appealing to the governments to supply more oxygen. If their demand is not fulfiled every day, the hospitals are left with the oxygen supply for just a few hours.

Amid the worsening situation, the Narayana Healthcare chain was some what relieved when it received an email from the French embassy offering to donate an oxygen generator for its Bangalore facility. The hospital requested the French embassy to send the generator to the Delhi facility as there was a more significant crisis.

This speedy approval and installation of the oxygen generator in the Delhi facility is a clear indication of the French Government's seriousness in dealing with the crisis and helping India. The process would have otherwise, under usual circumstances, taken months, but due to the French Government's speedy approach, the generator was dispatched within a day. The generator had soon arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday at 6:30 am, and within the next three hours, the generator units were handed over to the Indian authorities. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Healthcare, said that the hospital authorities had already kept the installation site of the generator ready.

Commander Navneet Bali, the regional director of Narayana Health, said that "By 8:30 pm, the oxygen generator plant was installed. And, at 9:30 pm, we had started the trial run. In another three hours, the oxygen generation plant became fully operational and started producing oxygen for the hospital," reported Times Of India.

Talking about the efficiency of the oxygen generator sent by the French Government, Commander Bali said that within 24hours, the generator could fill 48 oxygen cylinders, weighing 40 litres to 60 litres.

The Narayana Delhi facility has 200 beds, out of which 62 are occupied with COVID patients at present; 18 of them require ventilation support. For that purpose, the daily requirement of medical oxygen for the hospital touches around 13 lakh litres. However, now, the hospital did not have a sufficient supply of the same and depended on the neighbouring areas for oxygen supply. "The oxygen generator was made operational in less than 18 hours of landing at the airport and within 12 hours of reaching the hospital. This generator will help save and sustain more lives every day," said Dr Shetty.

The French Government had also provided an oxygen generator to Delhi's BKL Super Speciality Centre. Several foreign countries are coming forth to help India in whichever way possible. Many public, as well as private hospitals, have received oxygen contractors from other countries. A doctor from Lady Hardinge Medical College had said that they received more than 100 oxygen contractors as foreign aid from other countries.