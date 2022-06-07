Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Maharashtra,  7 Jun 2022 11:08 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Nearly 40 to 45 people were treated in a hospital at Kalmanuri in the neighbouring Hingoli district, while 20-25 guests were provided medical help at a public health centre in Pusad.

More than 60 people fell ill after consuming food at a marriage function in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday, June 6. As per health officials, the wedding function was held in Shembalpimpri village under Pusad taluka in Yavatmal district on June 6.

After having food, many invitees complained of uneasiness and began vomiting, district medical officer Prahlad Chavhan said.

Nearly 40 to 45 people were treated in a hospital at Kalmanuri in the neighbouring Hingoli district, while 20-25 guests were provided medical help at a public health centre in Pusad, The New Indian Express reported.

Patients Are Now Stable

Chavhan said that some people were also treated at a private hospital in Yavatmal. The condition of the patients was stable, the official said.

In a similar incident two days ago, at least 12 people fell sick after consuming food at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The victims reached the Civil Hospital in Dabra town on June 4 with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea. A team of doctors visited the village to find out if any other person had fallen sick after consuming food at the wedding.

Food Poisoning Incidents On Rise

According to one of the reports published in The Times of India in 2020, food poisoning was the second most common cause of infectious disease outbreak in India in 2017. The number of outbreaks increased from 50 in 2008 to 242 in 2017.

Food poisoning is a common health problem caused due to ingestion of contaminated or spoiled food or drinks. It is caused mainly by infectious organisms like bacteria, viruses or toxins that contaminate food when cooked or processed. These toxins or pathogens enter the digestive system and lead to gut and stomach lining inflammation. In addition, it can impact you when you consume produce after its 'best before' or expiry date.

Despite awareness, food poisoning and related infections remain a common cause of concern in India.

Also Read: IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking


