All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 6 Lakh Indians Repudiated Citizenship In Last Five Years: Govt

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 6 Lakh Indians Repudiated Citizenship In Last Five Years: Govt

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  1 Dec 2021 11:46 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India stood top in the list of 'Exodus in the World', accordion to a Morgan Stanley report. The report said around 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of high net worth left between 2014-2020.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

More than six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in the last five years. In 2021, up till September, nearly 1,11,287 Indians renounced their citizenship.

The data was provided by the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as a written reply to a question posed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, November 30.

The ministry did not state any reason for a large number of Indians giving up their citizenship.

Number Grew Over Years

Rai also mentioned that around 1,33,049 Indians gave up citizenship in 2017. The number kept growing in the following years, with 1,34,561 people repudiating in 2018; 1,44,017 in 2019; 85,248 in 2020, and 1,11,287 this year, The Hindu reported.

Besides, India stood top in the list of 'Exodus in the World', accordion to a Morgan Stanley report. The report said around 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of high net worth left between 2014-2020.

More than 10,000 foreigners had applied for Indian citizenship during that period, out of which 7,782 were from Pakistan, and 452 were stateless. Of them, 4,177 persons were granted citizenship, Rai informed. A total of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are currently living in foreign countries.

India is the second country in the world, after China, for having the high net worth individuals (HNIs) leaving the country. This was revealed in the Global Wealth Migration Review report.

According to the report, the government had revised Form XXII under Citizenship Rules for declaration of renunciation of citizenship in 2018. It included a category of 'circumstances/reasons due to which applicant intends to acquire foreign citizenship and renounce Indian citizenship.'

Lately, the ministry also streamlined the process for the applicants by providing the option of uploading the documents online and a fixed upper limit of 60 days to complete the renunciation process, the media reported.

Also Read: Urban Unemployment Sees Over 9% Rise In Q1 2021: National Statistical Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Indians 
Citizenship 
repudiation 
Nityanand Rai 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X