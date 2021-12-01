Over 6 Lakh Indians Repudiated Citizenship In Last Five Years: Govt

More than six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in the last five years. In 2021, up till September, nearly 1,11,287 Indians renounced their citizenship.

The data was provided by the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as a written reply to a question posed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, November 30.

The ministry did not state any reason for a large number of Indians giving up their citizenship.

Number Grew Over Years

Rai also mentioned that around 1,33,049 Indians gave up citizenship in 2017. The number kept growing in the following years, with 1,34,561 people repudiating in 2018; 1,44,017 in 2019; 85,248 in 2020, and 1,11,287 this year, The Hindu reported.

Besides, India stood top in the list of 'Exodus in the World', accordion to a Morgan Stanley report. The report said around 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of high net worth left between 2014-2020.

More than 10,000 foreigners had applied for Indian citizenship during that period, out of which 7,782 were from Pakistan, and 452 were stateless. Of them, 4,177 persons were granted citizenship, Rai informed. A total of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are currently living in foreign countries.

India is the second country in the world, after China, for having the high net worth individuals (HNIs) leaving the country. This was revealed in the Global Wealth Migration Review report.

According to the report, the government had revised Form XXII under Citizenship Rules for declaration of renunciation of citizenship in 2018. It included a category of 'circumstances/reasons due to which applicant intends to acquire foreign citizenship and renounce Indian citizenship.'

Lately, the ministry also streamlined the process for the applicants by providing the option of uploading the documents online and a fixed upper limit of 60 days to complete the renunciation process, the media reported.

