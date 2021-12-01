Urban Unemployment Sees Over 9% Rise In Q1 2021: National Statistical Report

The unemployment rate (UR) in urban India has risen to 9.3 per cent in 2021, for the period of January-March, an increase from a year ago (9.1 per cent). The percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force accounts for the UR.

This was reported by a periodic labour force survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, November 30.

The percentage is lower than the last year's quarter of April-June, which recorded a 20.8 per cent unemployment level; however it is more than the pre-COVID levels, The New Indian Express reported.

The report stated that the labour force participation rate (percentage of persons in labour force in the population) in urban areas also went down to 47.5 per cent in the same quarter, lower by a margin of the last year (48.1 per cent).

Women Participation Decreases

The survey analysed that women accounted for 11.3 per cent of the unemployed people in the January-March quarter, rising from last year's statistics (10.6 per cent). However, the numbers were better than in the 2020 October-December quarter (20.6 per cent). Women's participation was also low (21.2 per cent), compared to the previous year's quarter ( 21.9 per cent).

Among males, the rate remained at the same level as last year, at 8.6 per cent. There were 43.1 per cent employed persons in the first quarter lower than a year ago (43.7 per cent).

