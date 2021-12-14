Over 5,000 Manual Scavengers Identified So Far In Karnataka: Report

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has revealed that Karnataka was committed to stopping manual scavenging in the state with the government being dedicated to preventing manual scavenging and rehabilitating those in the job.

The Minister's comments came in response to the calling attention motion moved by Congress member B.K Hariprasad on Manual Scavenging. Poojary further added that a survey of 'safai karamcharis' is completed in 12 districts, and the necessary would be taken after completing the survey in the remaining districts by February-end.

Over 5,000 'Safai Karamcharis' Across 12 Districts

According to a Deccan Herald report, a survey conducted by State Government found 5,080 manual scavengers across 12 districts. The survey is still on in the remaining districts. A rehabilitation programme is implemented for the identified cases Under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Since 1993, compensation of rupees 10 lakh was provided to 88 families for deaths while cleaning manholes. Criminal cases are recorded against contractors and officials who enabled the continuation of such menial jobs under their supervision, Poojari said.

Statistical View

The Minister also pointed out that a high-level committee comprising 'safai karmachari' representatives and different departments has to meet once in six months.

"In some places, including BBMP, we saw negligence in calling meetings, and suitable instructions were given in this regard. A meeting will be convened by January 10, to strictly implement the laws," he said.

Hariprasad demanded strict punishment for those who encouraged manual scavenging. He lamented that even though it is prohibited, manual scavenging is still in practice in several districts. Minister expressed his displeasure over the underreporting of accidents and death due to the practice to avoid paying compensation.

