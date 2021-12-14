Delhi BJP Media Head Urges NDMC To Rename Akbar Road After Late CDS Bipin Rawat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media head of the Delhi unit, Naveen Kumar has urged the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to rename the Akbar road after the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat. Last week, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other army personnel had died in an unfortunate chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

As per ABP News report, Kumar in his letter to the chairman of NDMC last week suggested that Akbar Road in Lutyens Delhi should be named to General Bipin Rawat Road. In this above-mentioned letter, Kumar wrote in Hindi:

"You are requested to attach a permanent memory to country's first CDS Bipin Rawat, by renaming Akbar road after General Bipin Rawat which is a true homage to him by the council."

The NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay also expressed his thoughts on the matter and had stated that the civic body was "very keen" on having a road to be renamed after late CDS Bipin Rawat. "We will discuss how to go about it and which road to name after General Rawat," Upadhyay had said.

He further added that the NDMC has already received numerous requests in the past to rename a road after the first Chief of Defence Staff of India.

India Loses Its First CDS

India lost one of its topmost military heroes in an unfortunate helicopter crash. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat last week died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper he was on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. His wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were also killed in the mishap, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in the Niligiri Hills on December 8, 2021.

He was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff in 2020 after serving as the Chief of India's one million-strong Army. The Chief had the reputation of being a true soldier and a thorough professional. He was born on March 16 1958, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, in an Army family. After completing his schooling at St. Edward's School, he joined the National Defence Academy (NDA).

